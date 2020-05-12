Log in
PETRUS RESOURCES LTD.

(PRQ)
PETRUS RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

05/12/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

PETRUS RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Outcome

Nominee

of Vote

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Neil Korchinski

Elected

18,274,567

99.39%

112,515

0.61%

Donald Gray

Elected

17,971,120

97.74%

415,962

2.26%

Donald Cormack

Elected

18,274,115

99.39%

112,967

0.61%

Patrick Arnell

Elected

18,274,567

99.39%

112,515

0.61%

Stephen White

Elected

17,545,193

95.42%

841,889

4.58%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Korchinski, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: nkorchinski@petrusresources.com

Disclaimer

Petrus Resources Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 19:09:05 UTC
