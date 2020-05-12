PETRUS RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PETRUS RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Outcome Nominee of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Neil Korchinski Elected 18,274,567 99.39% 112,515 0.61% Donald Gray Elected 17,971,120 97.74% 415,962 2.26% Donald Cormack Elected 18,274,115 99.39% 112,967 0.61% Patrick Arnell Elected 18,274,567 99.39% 112,515 0.61% Stephen White Elected 17,545,193 95.42% 841,889 4.58%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Korchinski, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: nkorchinski@petrusresources.com