Pets at Home : Trading Statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, 22 JANUARY 2019

A strong quarter - on track to deliver our full year forecast

Pets at Home Group Plc, the UK's leading pet care business, today announces a scheduled trading update for the 12 week period from 12th October 2018 to 3rd January 2019, compared with the 12 week period from 13th October 2017 to 4th January 2018.

Financial summary

· Group revenue growth of 6.3% to £237.2m

o Retail revenue up 5.5% to £213.4m, including omnichannel1 revenue up 41.5% to £19.0m

o Vet Group revenue up 13.6% to £23.8m, including Joint Venture (JV) fee income up 2.5% to £12.4m. On a cash basis, JV fee income grew 9.3% to £13.2m; the difference resulting from non recognition of fee income for the 55 practices we intend to buyback from Joint Venture Partners (JVPs)

· Group like-for-like2 revenue growth of 5.1%

o Retail like-for-like revenue growth of 4.7%

o Vet Group like-for-like revenue growth3 of 9.1%

· FY19 results remain in line with our expectations and financial guidance4 reiterated:

o Group underlying PBT of £80-85m and underlying free cashflow of at least £55m

o Non-underlying income statement charge of up to £42m, including a cash charge of up to £13m relating to the Vet Group recalibration

o As we approach our financial year end and monitor the Brexit process, we may consider increasing our inventory holding by up to £8m

Strategic highlights

· UK pet care market remains resilient and the strength of our proposition means we continue to take share in the retail (in-store and online) and vet markets

· Customer KPIs continue to improve: VIP member visit frequency and spend is up and the number of VIPs who purchase products and a service has grown 16% y/y

· Retail price position remains competitive and the majority of price investment is complete

· Continued growth in revenue from pet care services5, with associated growth in the number of subscription customers6 to over 670,000

· Progress made across our Vet Group: customer revenue growth across all Joint Venture practices remains solid at 11.9% and we believe mature practices continue to grow ahead of the market. Our wider Vet Group recalibration is making progress and is on track

Peter Pritchard, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Momentum in Retail accelerated over the festive period, culminating in the biggest trading day of our entire history on the Saturday before Christmas. Our omnichannel business delivered exceptional performance, benefitting from investments made earlier in the year, including a new mobile website. This resulted in 4.7% like-for-like growth in Retail, an impressive 11% growth on a two year basis. In such a challenging climate, this performance was only made possible through the hard work of our colleagues across the business.

We saw good customer revenue growth across our entire Vet Group. In November, we reiterated the big opportunity to accelerate the maturity of our vet practices, but this needs to be achieved in a more sustainable way. As such, I am particularly pleased with how the recalibration of the Vet Group is taking shape; the engagement from JVPs has been positive and we have made good progress in our discussions with buyback practices.

We also celebrated another milestone as we reached £10m raised for national and local animal charities through our VIP loyalty club since its launch in 2012, another fantastic achievement.

We are working closely across the Group to maximise our assets and data as a pet care business, delivering initiatives that are resulting in an even better experience for customers. With the Executive Team appointments now complete, I know that we enter 2019 with growing momentum and we are well placed to deliver on our plans and commitments.'

Key Performance Indicators

Q3 FY19 Q3 FY18 FY18 Number of stores7 451 452 448 New stores (net) 3 2 6 Number of vet practices (total) 475 449 461 In-store 317 296 309 Standalone 158 153 152 New vet practices (net) 14 2 25 Number of grooming salons7 314 306 309 New grooming salons (net) 5 5 27 % stores with a vet practice & grooming salon 59% 55% 58% VIP Club active members (m)8 4.2 3.8 3.9 VIP swipe as % revenue9 70% 68% 70% Q3 FY19 Q3 FY18 YoY change Group like-for-like2 revenue growth 5.1% 7.2% Retail 4.7% 6.4% Vet Group3 9.1% 16.9% Group revenue (£m) 237.2 223.3 6.3% Retail 213.4 202.3 5.5% Vet Group 23.8 21.0 13.6%

1. Defined as income from orders placed online at petsathome.com and instore using our order-in-store service, plus subscriptions

2. Like-for-like growth comprises total revenue in a financial period compared to revenue achieved in a prior period, for stores, online operations, grooming salons, vet practices & referral centres that have been trading for 52 weeks or more

3. When calculating LFL revenue, the JV fee income for practices which we have offered to buy back from JVPs has not been included in either Q3 FY18 (£0.9m) or Q3 FY19 (£0.8m)

4. Refers to financial guidance disclosed as part of H1 FY19 financial results on 27 November 2018

5. Defined as revenue from First Opinion vet practices, Specialist Referral Centres, pet sales, subscriptions, grooming and pet insurance commission

6. Defined as customers signed up to a Vet Group health plan, subscribe & save, Easy Repeat or Bubble Bundle

7. Q3 FY18 included seven Barkers stores with grooming salons, which have now closed

8. Active defined as customers who have purchased during the past twelve months

9. Average swipe rate of the card at store tills over latest quarterly period

About Pets at Home

Pets at Home Group Plc is the UK's leading pet care business; our commitment is to make sure pets and their owners get the very best advice, products and care. Pet products are available online or from our 451 stores, many of which also have vet practices and grooming salons. Pets at Home also operates a UK leading small animal veterinary business, with 475 First Opinion practices located both in our stores and in standalone locations, as well as four Specialist Referral centres. For more information visit: http://investors.petsathome.com/

