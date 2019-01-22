Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pets at Home Group PLC    PETS   GB00BJ62K685

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC (PETS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pets at Home : quarterly like-for-like revenue rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:44am EST

(Reuters) - Britain's Pets at Home Group Plc on Tuesday reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly like-for-like revenue, on higher demand for its pet products and grooming services.

The pet care company, which had touted its push into higher-margin veterinary services, has more recently had to rethink its strategy. It warned in November that it could potentially shut dozens of veterinary practices as a shortage of specialists in the UK had hampered growth.

The company said the restructuring was on track, adding that it would meet full-year underlying pretax profit expectations of 80 million pounds to 85 million pounds and free cash flow of at least 55 million pounds.

Pets at Home also flagged strong sales in its retail business in the run up to Christmas, with the Saturday before Christmas being its biggest trading day ever.

The company, which operates 451 pet stores and 475 veterinary practices across the UK, said it would consider increasing its inventory by up to 8 million pounds keeping in view the impending exit of the UK from the European Union.

Pets at Home, which imports 17 percent of its goods, had warned of rising costs and shortage of veterinarians as a result of border delays due to Brexit.

Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 237.2 million pounds in the 12 weeks to Jan. 3, with retail revenue rising 4.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

(Reporting by Derek Francis and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
02:44aPETS AT HOME : quarterly like-for-like revenue rises
RE
2018PETS AT HOME : Executive Management Team Appointment
PU
2018PETS AT HOME : rethinks vets business strategy as costs climb
RE
2018PETS AT HOME : Interim Financial Results
PU
2018PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018PETS AT HOME : Executive Management Team Appointments
PU
2018PETS AT HOME : Executive Management Team Changes
PU
2018PETS AT HOME : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2018PETS AT HOME : Segmental Reporting Information
PU
2018PETS AT HOME : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 947 M
EBIT 2019 86,3 M
Net income 2019 46,1 M
Debt 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 6,11%
P/E ratio 2019 9,30
P/E ratio 2020 9,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 614 M
Chart PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pets at Home Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,34  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Pritchard Group Chief Executive Officer
Tony DeNunzio Non-Executive Chairman
Michael James Iddon Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Hewish Chief Information Officer
Dennis Henry Millard Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC8.38%790
LUXOTTICA GROUP0.00%28 496
ULTA BEAUTY19.06%17 289
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY7.24%10 923
NEXT18.42%8 547
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP15.86%6 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.