Pets at Home : quarterly like-for-like revenue rises

The pet care company, which had touted its push into higher-margin veterinary services, has more recently had to rethink its strategy. It warned in November that it could potentially shut dozens of veterinary practices as a shortage of specialists in the UK had hampered growth.

The company said the restructuring was on track, adding that it would meet full-year underlying pretax profit expectations of 80 million pounds to 85 million pounds and free cash flow of at least 55 million pounds.

Pets at Home also flagged strong sales in its retail business in the run up to Christmas, with the Saturday before Christmas being its biggest trading day ever.

The company, which operates 451 pet stores and 475 veterinary practices across the UK, said it would consider increasing its inventory by up to 8 million pounds keeping in view the impending exit of the UK from the European Union.

Pets at Home, which imports 17 percent of its goods, had warned of rising costs and shortage of veterinarians as a result of border delays due to Brexit.

Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 237.2 million pounds in the 12 weeks to Jan. 3, with retail revenue rising 4.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

