Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pets at Home Group Plc    PETS   GB00BJ62K685

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC

(PETS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:38:19 am
235 GBp   -2.08%
02:32aPETS AT HOME : sees weaker H1 profit as stockpiling demand eases
RE
05/19PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : Technically solid
05/14PETS AT HOME : HSBC remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pets At Home : sees weaker H1 profit as stockpiling demand eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:32am EDT

Pets At Home said on Thursday it expects first-half pretax profit to be to be materially below last year as the coronavirus-driven jump in demand it saw in the final weeks of the fourth quarter has started to unwind.

The pet supplies retailer said underlying pretax profit rose 11% to 99.5 million pounds for the year ended March 26, as pet owners stocked up on food and basic medicines during a lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
02:32aPETS AT HOME : sees weaker H1 profit as stockpiling demand eases
RE
05/14PETS AT HOME : HSBC remains its Buy rating
MD
04/02Caged in pet owners stockpile supplies for coronavirus lockdowns
RE
03/20PETS AT HOME : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
MD
03/06PETS AT HOME : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/23PETS AT HOME : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/17PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
2019PETS AT HOME : HSBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
2019PETS AT HOME : Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Neutral
MD
2019EUROPE : Positive trade sentiment nudges European stocks higher
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 049 M
EBIT 2020 104 M
Net income 2020 70,4 M
Debt 2020 103 M
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 1 149 M
Chart PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pets at Home Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 280,71 GBp
Last Close Price 229,80 GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Pritchard Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tony DeNunzio Non-Executive Chairman
Michael James Iddon Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Hewish Chief Information Officer
Dennis Henry Millard Deputy Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC-17.81%1 410
CHEWY, INC.36.03%16 076
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.36%12 611
ULTA BEAUTY-15.67%11 837
NEXT-35.71%6 991
GRANDVISION N.V.-11.74%6 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group