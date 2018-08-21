PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Adds Three New Board Members

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCMARKET:PETV), PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( www.petvivo.com ), an emerging biomedical device company, is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Sherry Grisewood CFA, Mr. Robert Rudelius and Mr. Joe Jasper, CFA to the Board of Directors.



The addition of these Executives with their individual talents to the Board of Directors displays the continued commitment that PetVivo Holdings, Inc., has toward making this Company a major entity in the Bio-Tech sector. As displayed in the following biographies, all three of these individuals have had numerous years of experience in the business world bordering the Life Sciences and Animal Science arena.

Sherry Grisewood is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) who since 2014 has served as a Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee of TapImmune, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company which is a leader in the development of certain cancer treatment immunotherapies. Ms. Grisewood also is the co-founder and Director of Mobitech Regenerative Medicine, a private medical device company.

From December 2012 to June 2017, Ms. Grisewood was associated with Dawson James Securities, Inc., first as Managing Director of Corporate Finance and later as Managing Partner, Life Science Research. For a 12-year period prior to Dawson James, she led Lifesciences investment banking practices for two New York investment banks and also was an independent strategic advisor for various life science companies. Ms. Grisewood has over 30 years of securities industry experience in a broad range of investment banking, advisory and research-related activities while participating in over 70 major transactions for life science and medical device companies involving initial public offerings, secondary offerings, PIPEs and other private equity transactions, as well as M&A and licensing transactions.

Robert Rudelius since 2001 has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Noble Ventures, LLC, which he founded to provide comprehensive advisory and consulting services to early-stage companies primarily engaged in information technology (IT) development or medical technology and devices. From 2010 to the present, Mr. Rudelius has served on the Board of Directors of AxoGen, Inc., the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. From April 1999 to May 2001 when it was acquired by Starnet L.P., Mr. Rudelius was the founder and CEO of Media DVX, Inc., which provided satellite-based advertising services to network and cable television stations throughout North America. From April 1998 to April 1999, he was President and COO of Control Data Systems, Inc., while reorganizing and repositioning this software company, resulting in its successful sale to British Telecom.

For a three-year period prior to April 1998, Mr. Rudelius was a founding Managing Partner of AT&T Solution’s Media, Entertainment & Communications Industry Group, and prior thereto for more than six years he was a partner in McKinsey & Company’s Information, Technology and Systems practice. Mr. Rudelius began his business career during a 10-year period at Arthur Anderson & Co.’s Chicago consulting division, where he served as a senior manager in the firm’s financial systems consulting practice. Mr. Rudelius received an MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mr. Rudelius added, “I am very excited to be a member of the Board and work with the management personnel and other Board members that Mr. Hayne and Mr. Lai have put together. There are some impressively strong executives on the Board. The Company shows great potential and I am anxious to see the progress to come.”

Joseph Jasper is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) who since 2005 has been Chief Executive Officer of Vermillion Research, an institutional investment firm, while being responsible for its day-to-day operational management. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. Jasper was Managing Director and Director of Fixed Income and Marketing for Piper Jaffray Company. Prior to 2002, he spent 20 years managing, structuring and selling fixed income and equity securities at several leading investment banking firms, including U.S. Bancorp Libra and UBS PaineWebber.

Mr. Jasper also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of MicroNet, Inc., and as a Director of Windigo Logistics, both privately-held companies. He has previously served as a Director or principal advisor to many operating and venture-stage companies across a broad range of industries. Mr. Jasper received an MBA degree from the University of St. Thomas, where he also has served as its Adjunct Professor of Finance.

John Lai, President and Chairman stated, “The expertise on our Board of Directors is amazing. I must also make comment to the fact that our Board of Directors is a working Board to the last member. Over and over for the last few months, various members have volunteered their time and knowhow to embrace and work on the corporate issues. These new members have already expressed their interest in getting actively involved.”



