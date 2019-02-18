Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Car parts group Faurecia hopes to outperform uncertain market in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:14am EST
An illustration shows a car dashboard with a giant screen on the side of the Faurecia booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

PARIS (Reuters) - French car parts company Faurecia said on Monday that it hoped to outperform the market in 2019, even though it cautioned it expected automotive production in general to be slightly negative this year.

Faurecia, in which Peugeot-maker PSA has a 46 percent stake, reported full year 2018 operating income of 1.27 billion euros (1.12 billion pounds), while its operating margin rose 50 basis points to 7.3 percent of sales.

Faurecia also raised its dividend by 14 percent from last year to 1.25 euros.

"In 2019, in a very uncertain environment, we assume that automotive production will be slightly negative," said Faurecia chief executive Patrick Koller in a statement.

"In this context, we are committed to further demonstrate the resilience of Faurecia. We will outperform the market and maintain strong profitability and cash generation," he added.

Faurecia is in the process of completing its acquisition of Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion for around $1.3 billion, and Faurecia said it hoped to close the Clarion deal during the first quarter of this year.

For 2019, Faurecia forecast an increase in its operating income and an operating margin of at least 7 percent.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARION CO LTD 0.00% 2497 End-of-day quote.0.28%
FAURECIA 4.59% 39.4 Real-time Quote.19.14%
PEUGEOT 1.72% 21.29 Real-time Quote.14.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
01:14aCar parts group Faurecia hopes to outperform uncertain market in 2019
RE
02/15European car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA
RE
02/13France's Macron unveils plan to give electric battery industry a jolt
RE
02/13President Macron to unveil plan to give Europe's electric battery industry a ..
RE
02/06FRANCO-GERMAN MERGERS : a difficult history
RE
02/06BET EVERYTHING ON ELECTRIC : Inside Volkswagen's radical strategy shift
RE
02/04Slovakia may reach balanced budget despite slower growth - finance minister
RE
01/31UK car output falls at fastest rate since recession
RE
01/29French group Faurecia to launch tender offer for Clarion acquisition
RE
01/24Bosch to Buy Out Daimler's Stake in Electric Motor JV
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 759 M
EBIT 2018 4 899 M
Net income 2018 3 029 M
Finance 2018 8 190 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 6,60
P/E ratio 2019 5,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 19 264 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 24,5 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT14.19%21 757
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.88%195 068
VOLKSWAGEN3.94%82 787
DAIMLER10.24%61 151
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.10%52 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.