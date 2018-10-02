Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT (UG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 06:58:14 pm
22.265 EUR   -2.39%
06:29pPEUGEOT OPEN TO : Ceo
RE
06:03pCarmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
RE
05:59pTomTom shares lifted by BMW, Peugeot contract wins
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:03pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign to reduce speed is pictured at Leipziger street to help to reduce air pollution in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government presented plans to cut pollution from diesel vehicles by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes, prompting objections from environmental groups and grudging concessions from the industry.

After marathon talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of her coalition partners announced in the early hours of Tuesday they had agreed on a way to cut pollution in the worst-affected German cities while avoiding unpopular driving bans.

Owners of millions of older diesel vehicles in Germany's 14 most polluted cities should be able to choose between trade-in sweeteners and hardware upgrades for their vehicles.

Carmakers, however, did not all commit to covering the cost of retrofits, as the hardware fixes are known, which could run into billions of euros.

They said instead the focus should be on encouraging car owners to trade in their older diesel models for cleaner vehicles - which would bring a boost in sales, albeit at discounted prices.

Daimler gave arguably the strongest backing, saying it was prepared to participate in the retrofit programme and offering incentives of up to 10,000 euros ($11,564) for those swapping old cars for new Mercedes models.

"We are convinced that emissions of nitrogen oxide can be controlled in cities with modern diesel and without driving bans," said Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, referring to diesel byproducts that can cause respiratory ailments.

BMW also said it would offer a trade-in incentive of 6,000 euros in the most polluted parts of the country.

France's Renault said earlier on Tuesday it was offering owners of older diesel vehicles in Germany incentives of up to 10,000 euros if they bought new cars.

OBJECTIONS

However, the chief executive of France's PSA Group said the retrofit approach "doesn't work", although the trade-in approach was more viable.

"Who's going to pay is not clear. We believe it's not the carmakers' responsibility because at the time when those cars were sold they met all legal requirements," Carlos Tavares told Reuters at the Paris Motor Show.

The government cannot force the carmakers to pay for hardware upgrades, but shares an interest with the industry in preventing further driving bans for polluting cars, which have already been imposed in Hamburg and are planned for Frankfurt and Stuttgart, the home of Germany's car industry.

On the other side of the argument, green groups argued that the government should have been tougher on the industry, three years after the "dieselgate" scandal broke out at Volkswagen.

Volkswagen admission in 2015 that it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests led to the discovery that diesel vehicles from several manufacturers routinely exceeded pollution limits in normal driving conditions, prompting a regulatory crackdown.

Environmental groups have been heartened by a court ruling in February that allowed cities to ban older diesel cars.

"Driving bans will not be avoided with this double failure to come up with a solution," said Juergen Resch, managing director of environmental group DUH, noting upcoming rulings in a number of major cities.

BIG INVESTMENT

Ministers were keen to trumpet a deal that they said would mean a big investment by carmakers in getting drivers into cleaner cars.

"We are talking about a significant billion (euro) contribution that German carmakers will bring for these models," Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said.

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said that the car industry should take the chance of avoiding driving bans.

"My impression is that the car industry has a big interest in restoring the image of diesel," she said.

Carmakers have said they expect only a small proportion of owners of the affected vehicles to opt for a retrofit rather than a trade-in, and raised practical objections over the plan.

Volkswagen said whether retrofits were possible would depend on suppliers developing systems that were good enough, and it did not commit to covering the cost of hardware upgrades.

Costs for the industry could be as high as 12.5 billion euros, estimated Stefan Bratzel, director of Germany's Center of Automotive Management.

"If around 2.5 million vehicles take up retrofits or trade-in incentives with costs between 2,500 and 5,000 euros, the total cost would be between 6.3 and 12.5 billion euros," he said.

There are 3.1 million diesel cars running to the Euro 4 standard, and 5.7 million Euro 5 diesels, out of a total of 46.5 million cars on the roads in Germany, according to figures from the German KBA transport authority.

END OF THE ROAD?

Environmental group Greenpeace accused the industry of exploiting the situation.

"The carmakers are trying to turn their cheating on emissions into a sales bonanza for new cars - a strategy that will continue to damage the climate and waste resources," it said.

Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's Consumer Protection Association told the Sueddeutsche newspaper that many customers would not be able to afford to change their cars even with the trade-in incentives.

The proposals apply to diesel vehicles meeting the older Euro 4 and Euro 5 emissions standards. The current standard is Euro 6.

Some leading figures in the industry saw diesel vehicles being phased out over time.

"We are obviously headed for the end of diesel," Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris auto show where electric cars are in the spotlight.

"It’s the end of the game," he added.

(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in Frankfurt and Joe White and Laurence Frost in Paris; Writing by Michelle Martin, Madeline Chambers and Keith Weir; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan)

By Holger Hansen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.72% 78.7 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
DAIMLER 2.04% 56 Delayed Quote.-23.23%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.14% 15.514 End-of-day quote.3.90%
PEUGEOT -2.41% 22.26 Real-time Quote.34.53%
RENAULT -0.17% 74.19 Real-time Quote.-11.21%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.29% 152.94 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
06:29pPEUGEOT OPEN TO NEW DEALS AS TURNARO : Ceo
RE
06:03pCarmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
RE
05:59pTomTom shares lifted by BMW, Peugeot contract wins
RE
04:37pPEUGEOT : French carmaker to launch car-sharing service in Washington DC
RE
02:18pVolkswagen says Germany must ensure all carmakers are on board for diesel ret..
RE
02:14pCarmakers step up warnings over disorderly Brexit
RE
01:20pOpel rejects hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles in Germany
RE
01:09pVolkswagen will help with diesel retrofits but BMW is refusing them - German ..
RE
12:42pVW WILL HELP WITH DIESEL RETROFITS B : German minister
RE
10:11aPEUGEOT : Making cars separately for UK and EU would impact UK production, PSA w..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Opel expected to cut production at key plant 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
08/06PSA Group Accomplishes What GM Failed To Do In 20 Years 
07/24Peugeot SA (PEUGF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/24Peugeot S.A. reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 227 M
EBIT 2018 4 847 M
Net income 2018 2 980 M
Finance 2018 8 016 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 7,08
P/E ratio 2019 6,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 20 639 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 25,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT34.53%23 845
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.29%202 309
VOLKSWAGEN-8.92%87 676
DAIMLER-23.23%67 834
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.01%58 735
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.51%54 628
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.