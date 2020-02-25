Fiat Chrysler CEO Manley received 13.3 million euros in 2019 compensation - filing

Log in
02/25/2020 | 06:18pm EST
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) Chief Executive Mike Manley received compensation of 13.28 million euros ($14.45 million) for 2019, in line with a target set by the company, the Italian-American automaker said in a filing on Tuesday.

Compensation for Manley, who took over as head of FCA in July 2018 after the death of his predecessor Sergio Marchionne, included a base salary of 1.43 million euros for 2019, a bonus of 1.2 million euros and long-term incentives totaling 8.8 million euros, according to the regulatory filing.

Last year, FCA set a compensation target for Manley of $14 million.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA agreed in December to combine forces in a $50 billion deal to create the world's No. 4 automaker, in response to slower global demand and mounting costs of making cleaner cars amid tighter emissions rules. The companies have not said what position Manley might hold in the newly combined automaker.

Manley said in January that talks with PSA were progressing well and he hoped to complete the deal by early 2021.

FCA Chairman John Elkann received a base salary of 893,000 euros and long-term compensation totaling 2.28 million euros, as part of total compensation of 3.85 million euros, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari S.p.A., Exor N.V.
EXOR N.V. -0.41% 67.22 Delayed Quote.4.34%
FERRARI S.P.A. -0.91% 161.51 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.72% 11.258 Delayed Quote.-8.44%
PEUGEOT -0.67% 17.685 Real-time Quote.-16.41%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 147 M
EBIT 2019 6 123 M
Net income 2019 3 163 M
Finance 2019 8 148 M
Yield 2019 5,84%
P/E ratio 2019 4,98x
P/E ratio 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 15 826 M
Income Statement Evolution
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
PEUGEOT-16.41%17 294
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.67%196 557
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.92%85 843
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.49%47 879
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-9.59%47 286
DAIMLER AG-19.54%46 130
