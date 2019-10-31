Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler-PSA must keep French industrial footprint - France's Le Maire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 03:56am EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - France welcomed a planned merger between Italy's Fiat Chrysler and French Peugeot maker PSA, but would be vigilant about the firm's French industrial footprint and about maintaining its decision centres, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement on Thursday.

Le Maire also said that he would hold the new company to its commitment to build a European battery industry.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Sarah White)

Stocks treated in this article : Faurecia, Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA -6.08% 40.11 Real-time Quote.29.72%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 9.53% 12.87 End-of-day quote.1.48%
PEUGEOT -8.83% 23.34 Real-time Quote.39.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
04:10aCHINA'S AUTO MARKET COULD SHRINK ABO : industry official
RE
03:56aFiat Chrysler-PSA must keep French industrial footprint - France's Le Maire
RE
03:37aFiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's number four carmaker
RE
03:32aFiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker
RE
03:32aFiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker
RE
03:30aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:49aFord Is Next to Reach Deal With UAW -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aVW Warns of Worsening Downturn -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 731 M
EBIT 2019 5 989 M
Net income 2019 3 269 M
Finance 2019 8 224 M
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 7,10x
P/E ratio 2020 6,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 23 312 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,19  €
Last Close Price 26,05  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT39.72%25 928
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.23%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.23%54 165
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group