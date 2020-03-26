Log in
Fiat Chrysler agrees new 3.5 billion euro credit facility with banks

03/26/2020 | 10:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday it has agreed a new credit facility with two banks, at a time when major carmakers are having to shut down plants, losing revenue as demand slumps in the wake of the coronavirus.

Most of FCA's plants around the world are currently shut in response to the virus emergency. Italian investment firm Exor, which controls FCA, said on Wednesday that the temporary closures might continue and increase depending on how the coronavirus outbreak develops.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said the credit facility would be available "for general corporate purposes and for working capital needs" of the group and that it was structured as a "bridge facility" to support its access to capital markets.

"This transaction confirms the continued strong support of FCA's international key relationship banks in the current extraordinary circumstances," the automaker said in a statement, without making any explicit link between the new facility and the impact the virus is having on the global economy.

The facility can be drawn in a single tranche of 3.5 billion euros (3.2 billion pounds), with an initial 12-month term which can be extended for further six months. It adds to existing credit facilities worth 7.7 billion euros, including lines for 1.5 billion euros that the company has started to draw down, FCA said.

FCA is in merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world's fourth biggest carmaker. The deal is expected to be finalised by the first quarter of next year.

Equita's analyst Martino De Ambroggi said that, based on his new assumption of a 10% drop of global auto market this year, the crisis triggered by the coronavirus would impact the merged automaker's free cash flow by over 5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Exor N.V.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 1.27% 47.27 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.24% 6.775 Delayed Quote.-48.20%
PEUGEOT -0.28% 12.18 Real-time Quote.-42.25%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 72 667 M
EBIT 2020 6 230 M
Net income 2020 3 752 M
Finance 2020 7 997 M
Yield 2020 8,74%
P/E ratio 2020 3,20x
P/E ratio 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,01x
Capitalization 11 007 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-42.25%11 927
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%172 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.82%65 124
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 159
DAIMLER AG-39.71%34 504
BMW AG-36.08%32 862
