Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as early-December

0
11/02/2019 | 08:35am EDT
Logos of Peugeot and Fiat are seen in this illustration picture

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The two automakers said earlier this week they planned to join forces in a 50-50 share merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker, seeking scale to cope with costly new technologies and slowing global demand.

They said they aimed to reach a binding deal on the $50 billion merger "in the coming weeks".

The source said the two groups were at work to finalise all the merger details and they hoped to sign a binding memorandum of understanding in "three-four weeks".

"This means the final agreement should be signed by early December, or by Christmas at the latest," the source said, confirming a report published earlier on Saturday in La Stampa daily newspaper.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Exor N.V.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 1.08% 69.46 End-of-day quote.45.41%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.59% 14.01 End-of-day quote.9.82%
PEUGEOT 2.91% 23.36 Real-time Quote.25.29%
Latest news on PEUGEOT
08:35aFiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as ear..
RE
02:48aMergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
11/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, F..
RE
11/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/01ITALY'S ECONOMY MINISTER EXPRESSED A : sources
RE
11/01Peugeot's turnaround driver, Tavares, faces his biggest challenge
RE
11/01European labour unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal
RE
11/01European labor unions fret about jobs in Fiat Chrysler-PSA deal
RE
11/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/01For GM, the Strike Was Worth It for the Long Run
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 658 M
EBIT 2019 5 974 M
Net income 2019 3 268 M
Finance 2019 8 205 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 6,47x
P/E ratio 2020 6,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 20 905 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,36  €
Last Close Price 23,36  €
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT25.29%23 341
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.18%194 694
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.32%96 616
DAIMLER AG14.79%62 953
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.51%54 251
BMW AG-1.78%50 197
