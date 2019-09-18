Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France to host pilot plant for Franco-German battery consortium - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: German grid operators conduct a pilot study in Ostfildern

PARIS (Reuters) - France will host a pilot plant to make electric car batteries, a French Finance Ministry source said, part of a pan-European project to rival Asia's dominance of the battery market.

France had committed 700 million euros (621 million pounds) and Germany would offer 1 billion euros towards a project that envisaged setting up plants in both nations in future, the source said of the plans. A minister said the plans would be announced on Thursday.

The electric car battery project aims to repeat the success of Airbus, which began producing aircraft 50 years ago as a pan-European project with public support. However, efforts to mirror Airbus in other industries have proved more difficult.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday that the plans for battery industry would be announced on Thursday when he meets his German counterpart Peter Altmaier in Paris, although he gave no details.

"First there will be a pilot factory and then there will be factories in both countries," the Finance Ministry source said, adding that the pilot site would be in France.

France and Germany have asked the European Commission to approve state subsidies for a consortium including carmaker PSA, its German subsidiary Opel, and French battery maker Saft, as well as Siemens and Manz.

The European Union allows state aid in certain conditions under its rules for Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI).

EU Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager have signalled support for the battery cell initiative.

Germany is considering supporting a second European production consortium with preliminary agreements expected in the coming months.

France and Germany also plan joint investment of public funds in data storage facilities to wean Europe away from foreign centres and spur artificial intelligence investment.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.10% 122.24 Real-time Quote.45.26%
MANZ AG 1.93% 17.98 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
PEUGEOT 1.19% 23.85 Real-time Quote.26.41%
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.39% 5.14 End-of-day quote.4.45%
SIEMENS AG -0.12% 96.86 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
TOTAL 0.67% 48.165 Real-time Quote.3.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
07:48aFrance to host pilot plant for Franco-German battery consortium - source
RE
09/12Austrian investor Benko builds $1.1 billion acquisition fund
RE
09/11PEUGEOT : European automakers tell governments they must help sell electric cars
RE
09/11China out in force at Frankfurt car show, led by battery builders
RE
09/11China's auto sales face more bumps ahead, industry body warns, after latest s..
RE
09/10Ford makes big electric push in Europe with new launches
RE
09/10Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
RE
09/10Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
RE
09/10PEUGEOT : Opel CEO says Brexit is delaying investments in British plants
RE
09/06Second European EV battery consortium underway -Handelsblatt
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 852 M
EBIT 2019 6 061 M
Net income 2019 3 332 M
Finance 2019 8 226 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 6,33x
P/E ratio 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 21 092 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 25,16  €
Last Close Price 23,57  €
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT26.41%23 319
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.47%192 455
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.18%87 630
DAIMLER AG2.85%55 852
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.47%54 668
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.57%47 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group