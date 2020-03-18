Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 02:08:14 pm
9.504 EUR   -13.60%
01:58pCarmakers suspend European production in face of coronavirus crisis
RE
01:44pFrance vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
RE
01:43pFrance vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens

The French government has told carmakers PSA and Renault they are entitled to help such as guarantees on loans and leeway on bills as it seeks to help companies cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The autos industry worldwide has been hit hard by the health crisis, first as production stalled in China, where the virus originated, and now as it spreads in Europe, where some governments are ordering unprecedented lockdowns to contain it.

France outlined a series of measures this week to help businesses survive the crisis, including 300 billion euros (281.2 billion pounds) in government loan guarantees, and the deferral of taxes and payroll charges for those that need it.

Finance minister Bruno Le Maire held a call with PSA boss Carlos Tavares and Renault executives including Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on Wednesday to discuss the car industry's prospects, and said they would be entitled to these measures too if needed, a ministry official said.

While many of the elements of France's coronavirus plan are aimed at small businesses in distress, following a major shutdown of non-essential activities and retailers, the government has also made clear it would help its big companies.

"The situation is extremely clear ... it is out of the question to see big French companies, industrial icons disappear,' Le Maire told BFM Business radio, ahead of his meeting with the auto firms.

"If to protect our national industrial heritage, we have to resort to nationalisation, we are prepared to go that far," he added.

He did not mention any company by name.

A source close to Renault said there were no precise steps or plans discussed during the call with the finance minister, beyond going over the problems the sector is facing.

Peugeot owner PSA, which also produces the Opel and Vauxhall brands, said on Monday it would close it European factories until March 27, while Renault has suspended industrial activity in France and Spain until further notice.

Suppliers are struggling too.

Tyre maker Michelin has closed its factories in Spain, Italy and France for at least a week.

The coronavirus crisis has caught carmakers at a fragile time, as many were already grappling with a slump in demand in big markets like China and strict new European emissions rules.

Renault, in which the French government has a 15% stake, had in February flagged an extra 2 billion euros in cost cuts over the next three years after posting its first loss in a decade.

PSA, in the midst of merging with Fiat Chrysler, fared better in its recent results, with profitability reaching a record high in 2019 as it focused on pricier models.

France's automotive industry federation said on Tuesday it had asked the government for a much broader support package than measures already announced to counter the effects of the crisis on car sales.

This could include state incentives to purchase electric cars and massive investment in recharging infrastructure, it said.

By Dominique Vidalon and Leigh Thomas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -10.85% 6.12 Delayed Quote.-47.97%
MICHELIN -2.30% 71.5 Real-time Quote.-32.92%
PEUGEOT -13.09% 9.56 Real-time Quote.-48.36%
RENAULT -5.62% 15.092 Real-time Quote.-62.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
01:58pCarmakers suspend European production in face of coronavirus crisis
RE
01:44pFrance vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
RE
01:43pFrance vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
RE
12:12pRENAULT AND PSA CAN BENEFIT FROM FRE : finance ministry
RE
09:21aFiat again halts Atessa, its only functioning assembly site in Europe
RE
08:47aFiat again halts Atessa, its only functioning assembly site in Europe
RE
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:03aEuropean new car sales down 7.2% in February
RE
03/17NISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
03/17NISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 73 861 M
EBIT 2020 6 069 M
Net income 2020 3 739 M
Finance 2020 8 389 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 2,83x
P/E ratio 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 -0,01x
Capitalization 9 844 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,37  €
Last Close Price 11,00  €
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-48.36%10 811
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%163 559
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.78%58 381
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.48%29 037
BMW AG-44.83%28 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group