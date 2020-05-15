French Finance Minister to meet auto executives again on Friday

Log in
05/15/2020 | 02:49am EDT
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would hold another meeting with the country's automobile executives on Friday, as the government works on plans to support struggling industries such as car manufacturing, tourism and aerospace.

"What I will say is that we are ready to support French demand for cars, but this will be a support for cars that give out the lowest levels of CO2 emissions, support for green cars and support for electric vehicles," he told C News television.

More details on France's recovery plan for the auto sector are expected by late August or September. Le Maire has also said French carmakers must bring more production back to France in exchange for government support.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
