>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Peugeot
UG
FR0000121501
PEUGEOT
(UG)
Real-time Tradegate -
10/30 03:47:15 am
26.165
EUR
+5.00%
03:29a
Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up
RE
03:17a
French carmaker PSA confirms talks with Fiat
RE
02:49a
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot In Talks On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
0
10/30/2019 | 03:17am EDT
(Reuters) - French carmaker PSA confirmed on Wednesday that talks were underway with Italian peer
Fiat
to create a new world leader in the automotive industry.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks treated in this article :
Peugeot
,
Renault
,
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
-1.34%
11.75
-7.35%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
2.35%
696.6
-18.63%
PEUGEOT
0.24%
24.92
33.66%
RENAULT
-0.57%
49.4
-9.44%
0
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
74 731 M
EBIT 2019
6 032 M
Net income 2019
3 269 M
Finance 2019
8 224 M
Yield 2019
3,86%
P/E ratio 2019
6,80x
P/E ratio 2020
6,41x
EV / Sales2019
0,19x
EV / Sales2020
0,17x
Capitalization
22 301 M
More Financials
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
25,53 €
Last Close Price
24,92 €
Spread / Highest target
44,5%
Spread / Average Target
2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target
-31,8%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Carlos Tavares
Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira
Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin
Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT
33.66%
24 778
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
22.10%
193 268
VOLKSWAGEN AG
24.75%
96 167
DAIMLER AG
16.42%
63 536
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
9.54%
54 554
BMW AG
-1.23%
50 235
More Results
Master