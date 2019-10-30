Log in
PEUGEOT

PEUGEOT

(UG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/30 03:47:15 am
26.165 EUR   +5.00%
03:29aFiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up
RE
03:17aFrench carmaker PSA confirms talks with Fiat
RE
02:49aFiat Chrysler, Peugeot In Talks On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
French carmaker PSA confirms talks with Fiat

10/30/2019 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

(Reuters) - French carmaker PSA confirmed on Wednesday that talks were underway with Italian peer Fiat to create a new world leader in the automotive industry.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.34% 11.75 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.35% 696.6 End-of-day quote.-18.63%
PEUGEOT 0.24% 24.92 Real-time Quote.33.66%
RENAULT -0.57% 49.4 Real-time Quote.-9.44%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 731 M
EBIT 2019 6 032 M
Net income 2019 3 269 M
Finance 2019 8 224 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80x
P/E ratio 2020 6,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 22 301 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,53  €
Last Close Price 24,92  €
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT33.66%24 778
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.10%193 268
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.75%96 167
DAIMLER AG16.42%63 536
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.54%54 554
BMW AG-1.23%50 235
