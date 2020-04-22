Log in
Groupe PSA: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

04/22/2020 | 03:29am EDT

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) announces the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document. The latter has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and registered under D.20-0327, on April 21, 2020.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document is available on the Group's web site www.groupe-psa.com/en, in its “Regulated Information” section. This report is also available to the public in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • the 2019 financial report;
  • the report of the Supervisory Board on the report of the Managing Board and on the 2019 consolidated financial statements;
  • details of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Groupe PSA’s shareholders can receive an electronic copy of the 2019 Universal Registration Document upon request by email: communication-financiere@mpsa.com.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision: to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Department - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 - @GroupePSA


