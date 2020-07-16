Log in
Groupe PSA: Worldwide Sales at 1 Million Units in the First Semester

07/16/2020 | 03:26am EDT

  • Global sales almost doubled in June versus May, in the context of the coronavirus crisis
  • Electrification of the PC and LCV range at high pace: 131 new models launched since beginning of 2019 and one innovative mobility solution with Citroën Ami
  • The Group is among the best performing OEMs and is compliant with 2020 European CO2 objectives, year to date

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

“Our teams are on a recovery mode in this critical period, fully committed to spur profitable sales, driven by highly qualitative and competitive models. In parallel, our monthly CO2 committee ensures that we respect our ethical commitment towards European CO2 targets. We also continue to put our ability to serve client expectations with multi energy products and very innovative new offers as Citroën Ami. Acting this way, we more than ever feed our ambition to provide clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions to our customers.” says Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Managing Board.

The electrified strategy in motion

Groupe PSA is launching a 100% electric innovative mobility object, Citroën Ami - 100% ëlectric, and has put to the market 131 new electrified models. All new models now come with either an all-electric or a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the Group is on the trajectory to be compliant with European 2020 CO2 target from Day 1.

This global strategy is in line with the Group’s roadmap to offer a 100% electrified2 range from 2025, of which 50% will be electrified by the end of 2021.

The Group strategy remains driven by B2C and B2B customers’ expectations and aims to offer a competitive line-up, with easy and state-of-the-art services for day-to-day life.

Europe: on the road to recovery while committed to 2020 European CO2 standards

The Group’s sales recovered strongly in June (sales doubled and deliveries up 71% versus May) in a European market down by 39% in the first half of 2020, in particular in Southern Europe where the Group has a strong position, impacting negatively the market mix. The Group’s performance was also affected by the transition of the Opel/Vauxhall portfolio to future-proof models with improved CO2 emissions.

The Group remains focused on CO2 performance and confirms its forecast to meet European standards by the end 2020. The electrified offensive across the brands shows first results, since the Group market share grew by 10pts on this market in the first five months of the year.

Peugeot is increasing its order portfolio by 42%, while maintaining its prices, its upmarket move and electrification strategy in a declining market. Peugeot is number one in sales in Spain and Portugal and improves its market share in France (+0.2 pt), Italy (+0.3 pt) and Austria (+0.2 pt). Peugeot is experiencing a lightning start of its new range of electrified passenger and commercial vehicles.

Citroën has launched its electrification offensive in 2020 with the mobility object Ami - 100% ëlectric and models such as SUV C5 Aircross Hybrid, ë-Jumpy, ë-SpaceTourer and new ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric just revealed in June. Citroën has improved its market share in major countries such as Italy (+0.2pt), Spain (+0.2 pt) and Germany (+0.1 pt). The brand continues its offensive with a focus on online sales and major launches in the second half of 2020 including the renewal of its blockbuster C3.

DS Automobiles performance was in particular supported by new electrified models (33% of sales), and the brand is leader among the premium multi-energy brands with the lowest CO2 emissions. DS Automobiles market share increased by 0.4pt in Europe on its market, and reached a record market share in its first market, France (11.5%), where DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK are on the podium.

Opel/Vauxhall reshaped its product portfolio to future-proof models and engines and achieved significant reductions of CO2 emissions, while experiencing an impact on sales due to the withdrawal of some high emitting CO2 models. On the other hand, the sales of the new line-up like the Grandland X and the new Corsa – both also available in electrified versions – showed a solid development despite the challenging market conditions in the first half of 2020. The same applies to LCV sales.

Middle East – Africa: High agility and resilience for a strong market share increase

Despite strong headwinds due to the global pandemic and regional markets declining by 26.4%, Groupe PSA’s overall sales remain ahead of 2019 and the regional market share increased by 46%.

Strong breakthroughs in market shares were achieved across the region, such as Turkey (+5.4pt), Egypt (+3.9pt), Morocco (+0.8pt) and the Group remains market leader in French overseas countries. The agility and dynamic demonstrated during the second quarter, the most impacted by Covid crisis, allowed the region to accelerate even more this growth, with a 9.1% market share during the past three months.

The production capacity of Kenitra plant, in Morocco, will be doubled to reach 200,000 vehicles as of September 2020.

China: the Group recovers from the COVID-19 and starts its New Energy Vehicles offensive

Although business in China has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis, the Group still pushes forward its NEV3 offensive as planned. The first Group NEV, the PEUGEOT e2008 was launched in China on May 20th, followed by the PEUGEOT 4008 PHEV4, 508L PHEV and CITROEN C5 Aircross Hybrid in the second half of 2020. DS Automobiles is committed to the Chinese market with its new business model and a new strategic plan is about to be released soon. DPCA has fully resumed its production since the end of March and its sales performance follows a good trend.

Latin America: contracting markets

In a region particularly hit by coronavirus crisis, with partial lockdowns still in force in many countries in July, Groupe PSA market share is above 3% for the second month in a row, with the second quarter 2020 higher than the first and higher than the second quarter 2019. It gained market shares in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. In Argentina, the Group maintained a double-digit market share (10%) and expects it to increase soon with the launch of the New PEUGEOT 208 to be produced in its Palomar plant, using the state of the art CMP global platform. Its LCV market share also increased in Latin America (to 3.5%), in particular in Brazil. DS Automobiles and Opel are improving their performances in the markets where they operate.

India & Asia Pacific: increase in Group market share

Consolidated sales for the region followed the -27% downward market trend with a decline compared to the first semester 2019, while deliveries were down by only 14%, leading to a market share gain of +14%.

The recurring success in Japan continued with all three brands, most notably Citroën with C3 Aircross SUV, C5 Aircross SUV and Berlingo launch.

In India, Groupe PSA continues to prepare for the introduction of the Citroën Brand in the first semester 2021 with CITROEN C5 Aircross SUV, to be followed by new and disruptive Citroën models designed locally.

In ASEAN, market share also increased slightly compared to the first semester 2019 in difficult market conditions, with market share growth of both Peugeot and Citroën brands.

Eurasia: market shares up

While performance in the region was hit by the coronavirus crisis in the Q2, Group sales were up in Q1 and market shares increased by 0.2 pt in H1 (0.7% to 0.9%). The company increased its market share in all markets reaching 0.4% and 8.9% respectively in the two main countries - Russia and Ukraine. All Peugeot, Citroën and Opel brands contributed to this good performance, particularly in Ukraine, while DS Automobiles just started to develop its business in Ukraine since H2 2019.

Group LCV sales increased with the PEUGEOT Traveller/Expert and CITROEN SpaceTourer/Jumpy. The Group recently relaunched the Opel brand in Russia, starting with the Zafira Life, Vivaro and Grandland X models.

CONSOLIDATED WORLD SALES (CWS) by region

 

Consolidated World Sales
Estimates

Jun. 2019

Jun. 2020

Δ Month

YTD 2019

YTD 2020

Δ YTD

EUROPE *

341 208

202 123

- 40,8%

1 678 126

884 526

- 47,3%

PEUGEOT

136 553

93 960

- 31,2%

639 385

367 593

- 42,5%

CITROEN

101 731

64 205

- 36,9%

455 855

252 694

- 44,6%

DS

8 122

3 752

- 53,8%

28 801

17 388

- 39,6%

OPEL VAUXHALL

94 802

40 206

- 57,6%

554 085

246 851

- 55,4%

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

16 558

14 844

- 10,4%

71 283

71 285

+ 0,0%

PEUGEOT

9 508

6 200

- 34,8%

39 930

32 048

- 19,7%

CITROEN

4 655

4 334

- 6,9%

17 921

20 276

+ 13,1%

DS

361

36

- 90,0%

769

580

- 24,6%

OPEL VAUXHALL

2 034

4 274

+ 110,1%

12 663

18 381

+ 45,2%

LATIN AMERICA

12 910

5 826

- 54,9%

69 336

37 154

- 46,4%

PEUGEOT

8 292

3 895

- 53,0%

41 518

23 162

- 44,2%

CITROEN

4 474

1 856

- 58,5%

26 970

13 413

- 50,3%

DS

64

40

- 37,5%

343

226

- 34,1%

OPEL VAUXHALL

80

35

- 56,3%

505

353

- 30,1%

CHINA

9 058

5 167

- 43,0%

59 534

22 412

- 62,4%

PEUGEOT

4 160

2 600

- 37,5%

29 057

10 462

- 64,0%

CITROEN

4 095

2 516

- 38,6%

28 757

11 837

- 58,8%

DS

803

51

- 93,6%

1 615

113

- 93,0%

INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

4 033

1 970

- 51,2%

18 279

11 864

- 35,1%

PEUGEOT

3 057

1 393

- 54,4%

13 474

8 740

- 35,1%

CITROEN

1 000

435

- 56,5%

4 009

2 586

- 35,5%

DS

93

109

+ 17,2%

575

472

- 17,9%

OPEL VAUXHALL

-117

33

- 128,2%

24

66

+ 175,0%

EURASIA

1 367

1 639

+ 19,9%

6 404

6 014

- 6,1%

PEUGEOT

740

974

+ 31,6%

3 698

3 216

- 13,0%

CITROEN

575

483

- 16,0%

2 522

2 297

- 8,9%

DS

6

6

+ 0,0%

9

34

+ 277,8%

OPEL VAUXHALL

46

176

+ 282,6%

175

467

+ 166,9%

Total Consolidated World Sales

385 134

231 567

- 39,9%

1 902 962

1 033 253

- 47,5%

PEUGEOT

162 310

109 022

- 32,8%

767 062

445 221

- 42,0%

CITROEN

116 530

73 827

- 36,6%

536 034

303 101

- 43,5%

DS

9 449

3 994

- 57,7%

32 217

18 813

- 41,6%

OPEL VAUXHALL

96 845

44 724

- 53,8%

567 649

266 118

- 53,1%

 
* Europe = EU + EFTA + Albania + Bosnia + Croatia + Kosovo + Macedonia + Mo

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

 

1 7 100% electric vehicles: Peugeot e-208, e-2008, e-Traveller and e-Expert, Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and ë-Jumpy, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, Opel Corsa-e, Vivaro-e and Zafira-e Life and 6 PHEV: Peugeot 3008 HYBRID and HYBRID4, 508 HYBRID, 508 SW HYBRID, Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4, Opel Grandland X Hybrid4
2 All-electric or plug-in hybrid
3 NEV : New Energy Vehicle
4 PHEV : Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 59 694 M 68 061 M 68 061 M
Net income 2020 1 129 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net cash 2020 6 373 M 7 267 M 7 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 13 065 M 14 918 M 14 897 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,12 €
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
