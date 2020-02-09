Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's Exor in talks over $9 billion sale of PartnerRe to France's Covea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 12:04pm EST
Exor logo is seen on investor day held by holding group in Turin

Investment group Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler, is in exclusive talks to sell reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covea in a deal one source familiar with the matter said was worth around $9 billion (7 billion pounds).

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Sunday that talks over an all-cash deal were ongoing and there was no certainty they would result in a transaction. It did not give further details.

The group, led by Agnelli scion John Elkann, completed the $6.9 billion acquisition of PartnerRe in 2016, after a long, hostile takeover battle.

The deal was the group's single biggest investment and a key step in diversifying the family's portfolio.

Talks between Exor and co-operative insurer Covea were first reported by the Insurance Insider website.

The source said Exor, which also controls sports car maker Ferrari and industrial machinery firm CNH, was interested in the deal because it would help accelerate PartnerRe's strategy in a consolidating sector and would also offer an good premium on Exor's investment.

Insurers are turning to acquisitions, also in reinsurance, to strengthen their businesses as they face tougher regulation and falling returns from financial market investments.

"Nothing concrete is expected in the coming days but such talks normally do not go on for months," the source said.

The source added that the tie-up would not lead to any overlaps between the two companies and would create the world's third largest reinsurer by assets.

A Covea spokesman confirmed the talks, without giving any further details.

Unlisted Covea, one of France's top damage and property insurance companies, last year dropped a bid to buy local reinsurer SCOR.

Covea's Chief Executive Thierry Derez said at the time the company was seeking to acquire another reinsurer.

Branching out to reinsurance would also allow Covea to diversify outside its main market France, where it makes almost 90% of its 17 billion euros ($19 billion) business.

Fiat Chrysler is in the midst of merging with France's PSA Group.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter and Ros Russell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -6.99% 9.32 Delayed Quote.-15.27%
EXOR N.V. -1.60% 70.18 Delayed Quote.3.24%
FERRARI -1.21% 166.76 Delayed Quote.0.74%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.63% 12.208 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
PEUGEOT -2.41% 19.4 Real-time Quote.-8.92%
SCOR SE 1.98% 37.52 Real-time Quote.0.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
12:04pItaly's Exor in talks over $9 billion sale of PartnerRe to France's Covea
RE
09:27aExor in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion
DJ
02/07Carmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
02/07Fiat Chrysler Rides Its Ram, Jeep Brands -- WSJ
DJ
02/06Fiat Chrysler's Profit Rises as North American Business Booms--Update
DJ
02/06Fiat Chrysler profit rises, outlook 'firm' ahead of Peugeot merger
RE
02/06Fiat Chrysler profit rises, outlook 'firm' ahead of Peugeot merger
RE
02/06Fiat Chrysler's Profit Rises as North American Business Booms
DJ
02/05UK new car sales in January down 7% year-on-year
RE
02/04Hyundai to halt South Korea output as China virus disrupts parts supply
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 153 M
EBIT 2019 5 850 M
Net income 2019 3 143 M
Finance 2019 8 244 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 5,48x
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 17 361 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,36  €
Last Close Price 19,40  €
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-8.92%18 878
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.46%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-5.57%91 512
DAIMLER AG-13.14%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.11%47 621
BMW AG-11.55%46 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group