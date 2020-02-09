Log in
PEUGEOT

PEUGEOT

(UG)
News 
News

Italy's Exor in talks over $9 billion sale of PartnerRe to France's Covea - source

02/09/2020 | 09:37am EST
Exor logo is seen on investor day held by holding group in Turin

Investment group Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler, is in talks to sell reinsurer PartnerRe to France's Covea for $9 billion (7 billion pounds) in cash, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, completed the $6.9 billion acquisition of the reinsurance group in 2016, after a long hostile takeover battle.

The deal was the group's single biggest investment and a key step in diversifying the family's portfolio.

News of talks between Exor and co-operative insurer Covea was first reported by the Insurance Insider website.

The source said Exor, which also controls sports car maker Ferrari and industrial machinery firm CNH, was interested in the deal because it would offer a good premium.

"Nothing concrete is expected in the coming days but such talks normally do not go on for months," the source added.

Covea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlisted Covea, one of France's top damage and property insurance, last year dropped a bid to buy local reinsurer SCOR.

Covea's Chief Executive Thierry Derez said at the time the company was seeking to acquire another reinsurer.

Branching out to reinsurance would also allow Covea to diversify outside its main market France, where it makes almost 90% of its 17 billion euros ($19 billion) business.

Fiat Chrysler is in the midst of merging with France's PSA Group.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris; Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. -6.99% 9.32 Delayed Quote.-15.27%
EXOR N.V. -1.60% 70.18 Delayed Quote.3.24%
FERRARI -1.21% 166.76 Delayed Quote.0.74%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.63% 12.208 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
PEUGEOT -2.41% 19.4 Real-time Quote.-8.92%
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED 0.09% 153.58 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
SCOR SE 1.98% 37.52 Real-time Quote.0.27%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 153 M
EBIT 2019 5 850 M
Net income 2019 3 143 M
Finance 2019 8 244 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 5,48x
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
Capitalization 17 361 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,36  €
Last Close Price 19,40  €
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-8.92%18 878
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.46%195 173
VOLKSWAGEN AG-5.57%91 512
DAIMLER AG-13.14%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-8.11%47 621
BMW AG-11.55%46 690
