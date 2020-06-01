Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot

PEUGEOT

(UG)
News 
Opel to add PSA model to Ruesselsheim production: Handelsblatt

06/01/2020 | 06:40am EDT
Logo of a German car manufacturer Opel is seen in Herisau

German automaker Opel is planning to start manufacturing a compact car for French parent PSA at its main Ruesselsheim plant from mid-2021 onwards, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

The car will be based on PSA's EMP2 vehicle platform, the paper reported, saying the move could be officially announced in the coming days.

Production at Ruesselsheim, where Opel is manufacturing the Insignia model, is currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next generation of Opel's Astra model will also be made there.

Asked about the report, an Opel spokesman said in a written response: "We will shortly give detailed information on investments at the Ruesselsheim site and a new vehicle allocation. This is aimed at focusing on vehicle production with a higher volume."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

EPS Revisions
