PEUGEOT

(UG)
PSA Group profit jumps on pricing, Opel synergies

07/24/2019 | 01:44am EDT
A PSA Group logo is seen behind a car displayed during French carmaker's news conference as they announce the company's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Group delivered a sharp increase in first-half profit, as new models and the integration of Opel-Vauxhall more than made up for weaker emerging-market sales.

Recurring operating income at the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars rose 10.6% to 3.34 billion euros (3 billion pounds), lifting its operating margin to a new record of 8.7% in January-June.

"Our results are proving the sustainability of our performance despite the weakness of global markets," Chief Financial Officer Philippe de Rovira told reporters on a call.

"These headwinds were more than compensated by our efficiency and continuous efforts to save costs," he added.

The profit gain came despite a 12.8% drop in global sales announced earlier this month, as emerging markets weighed on PSA's overseas business.

Revenue fell by a more modest 0.7% to 38.3 billion euros, as new models such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and a trio of commercial van launches helped to lift pricing.

Net income jumped 24% to 1.832 billion euros for the first half, according to the French carmaker, which acquired the Opel-Vauxhall business from General Motors in 2017.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD 1.01% 7.01 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.13% 40.71 Delayed Quote.21.70%
PEUGEOT 3.70% 22.72 Real-time Quote.21.86%
RENAULT 2.53% 52.59 Real-time Quote.-3.59%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 75 212 M
EBIT 2019 5 662 M
Net income 2019 3 261 M
Finance 2019 8 679 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 6,36x
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 20 301 M
Income Statement Evolution
