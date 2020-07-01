Log in
PSA : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating

07/01/2020 | 02:42am EDT

Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 19.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 60 577 M 68 034 M 68 034 M
Net income 2020 1 075 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2020 6 385 M 7 172 M 7 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 12 958 M 14 582 M 14 553 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,24 €
Last Close Price 14,48 €
Spread / Highest target 79,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-32.02%14 582
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.34%173 508
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.43%78 901
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.08%44 133
DAIMLER AG-26.79%43 517
BMW AG-22.31%41 268
