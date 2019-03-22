Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot, After Digesting GM's Europe Business, Set Sights on Fiat Chrysler--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

By Eric Sylvers and Ben Dummett

MILAN -- Peugeot maker PSA Group approached Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earlier this year about combining the two car makers, according to people familiar with the matter, in a pitch to create a $45 billion industry behemoth that would reposition both companies in the U.S. and Europe.

Fiat Chrysler rebuffed the overture, as it had previous ones by the French car maker, according to these people. Fiat Chrysler has said it is open to a big deal with another auto maker if it fits the company's objectives. Its controlling family, the Agnellis of Italy, however, is opposed to a deal that would include accepting a large proportion of PSA stock in any transaction, according to one of these people.

Peugeot, which has telegraphed its interest in finding a partner, would likely need to fund any deal in large part with stock in order to keep its debt in check, according to this person. The French auto maker is still digesting its acquisition of General Motors Co.'s European business.

Executives at the two companies are no longer talking, according to people familiar with the matter. The approaches haven't been previously reported.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment specifically on any approach to Fiat. He said the two companies have a joint venture to make commercial vehicles, so executives are talking all the time about collaborations.

A spokesperson for the Agnelli family's holding company declined to comment.

Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares is eager to expand in the U.S., where the French brand has been absent for almost three decades. He has outlined plans to eventually reintroduce the nameplate in the U.S., but a tie up with Fiat Chrysler would give Peugeot greater access to the large American market, where Fiat Chrysler's Jeep and Ram brands are popular. It would also provide access to a vast dealer network where Peugeot vehicles might be sold.

A deal would give Fiat Chrysler more exposure to Europe, where Peugeot sold 2.5 million vehicles last year compared with one million for Fiat Chrysler; but the Italian-American company has tried in recent years to lessen its dependence on the continent. A combined Peugeot-Fiat Chrysler would sell almost as many vehicles in Europe as Volkswagen AG, the market leader with a 24% market share.

A combination would also lift Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler in the auto industry's global league table, offering it scale and potential cost-cutting opportunities. The two companies together sold 8.7 million cars last year, which would have ranked their combination at No. 4, just ahead of General Motors' 8.4 million vehicles sold.

Still, a combined Peugeot-Fiat Chrysler would lag some way behind the world's top three. Volkswagen sold 10.8 million vehicles last year, roughly the same as the alliance between Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Co. No. 3 Toyota Motor Corp. tallied 10.6 million vehicles.

--William Boston contributed to this article.

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com and Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.70% 14.61 Delayed Quote.3.73%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.47% 12.776 End-of-day quote.3.30%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -1.77% 36.685 Delayed Quote.11.66%
PEUGEOT -2.03% 21.75 Real-time Quote.19.07%
PEUGEOT SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
02:42pPeugeot, After Digesting GM's Europe Business, Set Sights on Fiat Chrysler--U..
DJ
02:07pPeugeot, After Digesting GM's Europe Business, Set Sights On Fiat Chrysler
DJ
03/20Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
RE
03/19ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler revs up as Peugeot points to merger potential
RE
03/18Macron woos East Africa but French companies struggle to make inroads
RE
03/18PEUGEOT : Thierry Koskas appointed Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at G..
PU
03/18#ACOFFEEWITHCARLOSTAVARES : Market divergence - Interview with Lionel Zinsou
PU
03/15AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES AND MOBILITY WEE : the PSA Retail roadshow
PU
03/15European car registrations fall 0.9 percent in February
RE
03/14Mahindra takes second crack at U.S. auto market with 'India tough' off-roader
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 76 473 M
EBIT 2019 5 341 M
Net income 2019 3 379 M
Finance 2019 9 974 M
Yield 2019 4,33%
P/E ratio 2019 6,17
P/E ratio 2020 5,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 20 087 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 23,7 €
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT19.07%22 856
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%198 033
VOLKSWAGEN2.89%83 097
DAIMLER AG12.18%62 691
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.64%52 651
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION11.66%52 644
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.