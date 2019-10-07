Peugeot : Appointment of Marc Bocqué, Head of Communications and External Relations of PSA Aftermarket

In parallel of its current function of Head of Communication, External Relations and Public Affairs of PSA Retail, Marc Bocqué is appointed on October 7, 2019, Head of Communications and External Relations of PSA Aftermarket (Services & Spare Parts Division), with a worldwide perimeter of responsibility.

In these two functions, he reports respectively to Anne Abboud, Director of PSA Retail and to Christophe Musy, Director Services and Spare Parts of Groupe PSA. He sits at the managing Committee of PSA Retail and of PSA Aftermarket.

He also reports functionally to the Corporate Communications Department of Groupe PSA.

Marc Bocqué, aged 58, has already occupied several communication functions within both Groupe PSA and the Peugeot brand. He holds a degree of the faculty of Economic, Social & Political Sciences of the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium).

Download photos

Media contact: