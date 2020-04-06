Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
04/06 04:39:03 am
12.635 EUR   +6.94%
04:38aPEUGEOT : Supervisory Board Press Release - Cooptation
PU
04:26aEUROPE : European shares jump as coronavirus deaths slow
RE
03:34aPEUGEOT : Carmaker PSA secures further 3 billion euros worth of loans
RE
Peugeot : Carmaker PSA secures further 3 billion euros worth of loans

04/06/2020 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A PSA Group logo is seen behind a car displayed during French carmaker's news conference as they announce the company's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

French carmaker and Peugeot-owner PSA announced on Monday a further 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) worth of loans to strengthen its financial position in the wake of the hit to the global automotive industry from the coronavirus crisis.

The latest syndicated loans come on top of an existing 3 billion euros worth of undrawn credit lines, making available a total amount of 6 billion euros.

The new syndicated loan has an initial maturity of 12 months with two optional 3-month extensions, added the company.

"This operation reinforces our ability to face up this exceptional situation and prepare the future. It also proves the confidence of our partner banks in the financial strength and recognized resilience of Groupe PSA," said PSA Chief Financial Officer Philippe de Rovira.

PSA shares were up 7.3% amid a broader global equity market rally, while Renault shares also rose 10.5%.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 69 267 M
EBIT 2020 5 419 M
Net income 2020 3 333 M
Finance 2020 7 082 M
Yield 2020 7,40%
P/E ratio 2020 3,52x
P/E ratio 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,01x
Capitalization 10 613 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,55  €
Last Close Price 11,86  €
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-44.53%11 963
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.06%167 962
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.88%63 577
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.61%39 007
BMW AG-38.82%33 622
DAIMLER AG-50.33%32 354
