Peugeot

PEUGEOT

(UG)
Peugeot : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

05/11/2020 | 07:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire

EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 17 whether to clear Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA's $50 billion (40.5 billion pounds) merger, according to a European Commission filing on Monday.

The companies announced the deal to create the world's fourth biggest carmaker in December, putting under one roof the Italian company's brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Maserati and the French company's Peugeot, Opel and DS.

Fiat and PSA sought EU approval on Friday, the Commission site showed.

EU competition enforcers can approve the deal with or without conditions or open a full-scale investigation of about four months following the end of the preliminary review should they have deep concerns.

The deal comes amidst falling car sales across the world as companies shut down production lines and showrooms to contain the coronavirus outbreak, although some companies are reopening plants as countries ease lockdowns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.33% 7.77 Delayed Quote.-41.11%
PEUGEOT -1.27% 13.255 Real-time Quote.-36.97%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 60 532 M
EBIT 2020 2 429 M
Net income 2020 1 062 M
Finance 2020 5 184 M
Yield 2020 3,38%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 4,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,05x
Capitalization 12 014 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 16,74  €
Last Close Price 13,43  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-36.97%13 040
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.68%169 434
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.85%73 376
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.70%41 155
DAIMLER AG-35.88%36 759
BMW AG-29.70%36 228
