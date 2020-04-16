Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : Extension of Services Available on Groupe PSA Webstores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 07:03am EDT

  • Financing offers are now available on the Group's Webstores
  • A customer journey now completely dematerialized allows you to choose, order and pay for a vehicle

Regulatory News:

"Today all customers start their journey with Internet and some wish to complete the whole journey online. By completing their offer, the brands of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) therefore directly meet expectations of our customers, wanting simple, rapid mobility without any compromise on the quality of service, "said Thierry Koskas, Sales & Marketing Director of Groupe PSA.

While the showrooms are closed to comply with the sanitary measures linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the Group continues to develop its range of services on its Webstores

Financing offers are now available on Peugeot Store sites and by the end of April on Citroën Store and DS Store, launched at the start of 2020 and making it possible to acquire all vehicles in the Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles rangesi. This offer, available in France, will soon be extended to other countries, in Europe and outside Europe. Several local online shopping initiatives are also underway with Opel / Vauxhall, notably in Great Britain, Germany, the Netherlands.

"This new method of purchasing our vehicles has been tested and validated by our employees," said Thierry Koskas. Today, 89% of the Group's sales to employees, who are familiar with the models in the three brands, are made directly online.

On the new websites of the 3 brands, the order is placed in a few clicks and the Group's LOA offers start at € 83 per month.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA_EN

i Not excluding LCVs

Communications Division - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36– - @GroupePSA


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
07:05aPSA : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
07:03aPEUGEOT : Extension of Services Available on Groupe PSA Webstores
BU
04/15S&P GLOBAL : PSA Banque France Outlook Revised To Negative On Similar Action On ..
AQ
04/15Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work
RE
04/14Hyundai first to restart Czech production, others still shut
RE
04/14Renault quits its main China venture after weak sales
RE
04/14Renault quits its main China venture after weak sales
RE
04/12French industry can return to work safely, metals lobby says ahead of Macron ..
RE
04/10GROUPE PSA : Tribute to Jacques Calvet
BU
04/10RENAULT CHAIRMAN : could seek 4-5 billion euros worth of bank loans
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 66 484 M
EBIT 2020 4 502 M
Net income 2020 2 012 M
Finance 2020 6 319 M
Yield 2020 6,62%
P/E ratio 2020 4,83x
P/E ratio 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,02x
Capitalization 10 515 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,72  €
Last Close Price 11,75  €
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-44.84%11 467
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.29%174 327
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.07%67 642
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.40%38 113
BMW AG-33.57%34 456
DAIMLER AG-44.06%32 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group