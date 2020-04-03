Peugeot : Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders' meeting and resolution on dividend to late June

Log in
04/03/2020 | 05:37pm EDT
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan,

Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders' meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker's planned 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year's results.

"The new date for the AGM will be announced as soon as practicable," FCA said.

On Thursday Peugeot owner PSA, which has signed a binding merger deal with FCA to create the world's fourth largest carmaker, also said it postponed its annual shareholders' meeting from May 14 to June 25.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.35% 6.2 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
PEUGEOT -0.38% 11.815 Real-time Quote.-44.32%
