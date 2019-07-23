Peugeot : French carmaker Peugeot to seek European company legal status

"This business structure, used by a growing number of companies in Europe, is recognised in all member states of the European Union. It would reflect Groupe PSA's European scope, following the successful integration of Opel/Vauxhall," Peugeot said in a statement.

"The company's transformation would result in a change in its legal form without reducing the current rights of shareholders or other stakeholders, and without impacting the location of the company's head office or its centralised management in France," added Peugeot.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)