Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 04:59:28 am
10.863 EUR   -1.25%
04:47aPEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet with PSA, Renault bosses
RE
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:03aEuropean new car sales down 7.2% in February
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : French finance minister to meet with PSA, Renault bosses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:47am EDT
Weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he will meet the heads of French carmarkers Renault and PSA on Wednesday to discuss how to help the sector after a sudden drop in production due to the coronavirus.

"Today I will talk to the heads of Renault and PSA as the car sector has come to a halt," Le Maire told BFM Business radio.

Le Maire said that the meeting was notably aimed at "making sure second-rank subcontractors are treated fairly," adding it was crucial that large companies be support them.

Le Maire also said the government had a range of tools, including nationalization, at its disposal to insure the survival of large companies. He did not say which companies he had in mind.

"The situation is extremely clear ... it is out of the question to see big French companies, industrial icons disappear,' he said. "If to protect our national industrial heritage, we have to resort to nationalization, we are prepared to go that far," he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by John Irish)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Renault
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEUGEOT 0.18% 11.045 Real-time Quote.-48.36%
RENAULT -1.23% 15.792 Real-time Quote.-62.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
04:47aPEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet with PSA, Renault bosses
RE
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:03aEuropean new car sales down 7.2% in February
RE
03/17Carmakers suspend production in Europe amid coronavirus crisis
RE
03/17NISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
03/17NISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
03/17FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : only open Italian plant running at reduced capacity
RE
03/16Make us ventilators to fight coronavirus, UK asks Ford and Rolls Royce
RE
03/16Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen Halt Production in Parts of Europe -- 4th Update
DJ
03/16Carmakers put brakes on European production as coronavirus hits
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 74 126 M
EBIT 2020 6 069 M
Net income 2020 3 739 M
Finance 2020 8 428 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 2,81x
P/E ratio 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,00x
Capitalization 9 844 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,37  €
Last Close Price 11,00  €
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-48.36%10 811
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%163 559
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.78%58 381
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.48%29 037
BMW AG-44.83%28 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group