Peugeot : Making cars separately for UK and EU would impact UK production, PSA warns

10/02/2018 | 10:11am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Maxime Picat, Peugeot Brand CEO, speaks during a presentation at Peugeot Citroen PSA Sevelnord carmaker factory in Hordain

PARIS (Reuters) - If Britain's departure from the European Union disrupts trade to the extent PSA Group has to make cars separately for the two markets, there would "necessarily be an impact" on its UK production, the automaker's European boss said on Tuesday.

“We’ve been doing all we can to develop our UK business, restore Vauxhall and Opel profitability, reinvesting in Luton and improving our sites’ competitiveness in order to help them face up to an uncertain future," Maxime Picat told Reuters at the Paris auto show.

"But there are limits. Those limits are customs barriers, and the loss of freedom of movement, for people and goods. If we get to that point, we will be obliged to take measures.

"If we suddenly have to start manufacturing for the UK in the UK, and for Europe in Europe, there will necessarily be an impact on UK production," Picat said in an interview.

"We’re not going to be dogmatic about it, and there's no question of punishing the UK. We'd take a look at our two factories, the state of our business, and look for a solution. But I don’t know where that will lead us in terms of the sustainability of our sites."

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 227 M
EBIT 2018 4 847 M
Net income 2018 2 980 M
Finance 2018 8 016 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 7,08
P/E ratio 2019 6,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 20 639 M
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 25,7 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT34.53%23 845
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-3.29%203 659
VOLKSWAGEN-8.92%88 731
DAIMLER-23.23%68 988
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.01%59 576
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.51%54 801
