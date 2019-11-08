Peugeot : New PSA-Fiat Chrysler management to try to improve cost savings - PSA CEO

Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot

The value of the cost savings announced in the planned merger between Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler is nominal and management will target improvements over time, PSA's chief executive told French BFM Business radio on Friday.

CEO Carlos Tavares also said he does not see the need to scrap any brands within the new PSA-Fiat Chrysler entity.

The two carmaker groups are targeting annual cost savings of 3.7 billion euros ($4.09 billion) as part of a planned merger unveiled at the end of October, which will create the world's fourth-largest automaker with 8.7 million in annual vehicle sales.

Tavares also said the two groups are willing to make all necessary concessions to get a green light from the European Union.

"Given all the necessary regulatory approvals that need to be granted, such a deal cannot be closed in less than a year," Tavares said, adding however that he expects to seal a "binding deal" in the coming weeks.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday that Fiat Chrysler and PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.32% 14.504 End-of-day quote.13.94%
PEUGEOT -0.67% 23.82 Real-time Quote.28.72%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 585 M
EBIT 2019 5 973 M
Net income 2019 3 257 M
Finance 2019 8 207 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 6,65x
P/E ratio 2020 6,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 21 477 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,41  €
Last Close Price 24,00  €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT28.72%23 779
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.18%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.33%99 189
DAIMLER AG14.59%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.86%54 894
BMW AG3.97%52 646
