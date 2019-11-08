Peugeot : New PSA-Fiat Chrysler management to try to improve cost savings - PSA CEO

CEO Carlos Tavares also said he does not see the need to scrap any brands within the new PSA-Fiat Chrysler entity.

The two carmaker groups are targeting annual cost savings of 3.7 billion euros ($4.09 billion) as part of a planned merger unveiled at the end of October, which will create the world's fourth-largest automaker with 8.7 million in annual vehicle sales.

Tavares also said the two groups are willing to make all necessary concessions to get a green light from the European Union.

"Given all the necessary regulatory approvals that need to be granted, such a deal cannot be closed in less than a year," Tavares said, adding however that he expects to seal a "binding deal" in the coming weeks.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday that Fiat Chrysler and PSA aim to sign a final merger agreement as early as the beginning of next month.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

