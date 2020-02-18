Peugeot : PSA Retail will recruit 1,300 people in 2020.

Join an international, multi-brand network that invests in the energy transition

1,300 recruitments in Europe, including 700 in France

A dynamic youth employment policy

Innovative solutions to boost recruitment

1,300 recruitments in Europe

To meet the ambitious objectives it has set within the framework of its medium-term plan, PSA Retail, the 2nd largest automotive distribution group in Europe and a subsidiary of Groupe PSA, will recruit 1,300 employees in 2020, including 700 in France.

PSA Retail has made equal opportunities and mixed 'first line' functions an essential part of its employment policy. Our jobs are accessible to all, your desire to satisfy our customers, your enthusiasm to be part of our teams, will make all the difference.

A strong youth employment policy

As part of the group's proactive policy, PSA Retail intends to maintain a high level of youth employment. 8 % of the total workforce (12% in France) corresponds to work-study contracts (Ecole-Emploi). 800 work-study students aged 16 to 23 are currently enrolled in the workforce, including 618 in France.

The contracts offered in this context are two-year contracts for BTS graduates and one year for other categories of graduates such as professional baccalaureate, CQP (Certificats de Qualification Paritaire issued by the automotive industry) and CAP (Certificats d'Aptitude Professionnelle). These youth employments can lead to a permanent contract, with a processing level of around 50%.

PSA Retail therefore turns out to be a talent pool and a training center whose conversion rate attests to its quality and attractiveness.

Innovative solutions to boost recruitment

PSA Retail, constantly looking for innovative solutions to hire on a particularly tense job market, is rolling out the 'Re-Boost' offer at its points of sale in France with the help of GNFA (Groupement National pour la Formation Automobile), Auto Consultant and Pôle Emploi. This solution combines recruitment and training upon hiring in key professions with high needs: after-sales reception, vehicle maintenance and body car.

Auto Consultant ensures turnkey recruitment, within the framework of the AFPR (Action de Formation Préalable au Recrutement) in coordination with Pôle Emploi, from a pool of candidates involved and motivated in active search for retraining. The GNFA, for its part, carries out the training thanks to the courses it has built from the trades of the RNQSA (Répertoire National des Qualifications des Services Automobiles), with its experienced trainers and in its centres spread throughout the territory.

Guillaume Faurie, Head of Recruitment and School Relations at PSA Retail says:

'Joining PSA Retail means joining the exciting world of automotive distribution at a pivotal moment when digital and the energy transition will revolutionize our uses. It means accessing more than fifty jobs that will support this change. Finally, it is the possibility of achieving a career in all 10 European countries where PSA Retail operates, on more than 270 sites with 10,000 employees, and also potentially in all of the businesses of the enlarged Groupe PSA.'

