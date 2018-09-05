Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Peugeot : PSA's Opel to transfer 2,000 R&D jobs to Segula Technologies

09/05/2018 | 11:18am CEST
An Opel logo is pictured in Ruesselsheim

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - PSA Group plans to transfer 2,000 German jobs in Ruesselsheim, Germany to Segula Technologies in an alliance designed to safeguard local research and development jobs, PSA's Opel division said on Wednesday.

"The Segula Technologies proposal aims at creating a European engineering campus and Center of Excellence in Ruesselsheim enlarging the scope beyond the automotive industry and including fields such as rail and energy," Opel said in a statement.

The deal is being considered because of a "workload decrease" following General Motors' sale of the German brand to PSA for $2.6 billion last year, it said.

Ruesselsheim was once a global engineering hub for developing small and medium sized vehicles for various brands within General Motors including Opel, Vauxhall and Buick.

Opel cars are now built on vehicle platforms provided by new parent PSA Group, cutting the need for research and development out of Germany.

The Segula Technologies deal is subject to agreement by Opel's works council and would include the takeover of vehicle and propulsion engineering facilities together with up to 2,000 employees of the Ruesselsheim research and development centre by Segula, Opel said.

When rumours of a possible sale of the Ruesselsheim R&D centre surfaced in July, Opel's labour leaders were quick to condemn the plans.

"This won't go through without resistance. We believe a sale would threaten Opel's existence," Opel works council chief Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug said at the time.

Segula technologies is offering to protect jobs until July 2023, Opel said.

Uncertainty over the future of Opel's engineering centre has already led to a wave of departures among Opel's senior engineering staff.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)

