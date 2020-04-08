Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : Signature of a social solidarity agreement, protecting the health of employees and the company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 03:38am EDT

  • An agreement signed by 4 out of 5 representative French trade union organizations, representing more than 80% of employees
  • Implementation of the protocol for reinforced health measures, built and validated with medical teams, involving union partners, and monitored by auditors
  • Creation of a solidarity fund to guarantee 100% salary compensation to all employees
  • Possible adaptation of the annual site closure calendar, with a guarantee of 12 consecutive days of leave between July 1 and August 31

'This agreement brings us together and prepares our future. It illustrates the quality of social dialogue in our Group, which helps to protect the health and safety of employees, while preserving the sustainability of our company. It demonstrates our ability to move forward together in all situations, with responsible action, and is a strength for our business.' says Xavier Chéreau, EVP Human Resources and Transformation of Groupe PSA

In this context of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Group's priority is to protect its employees. Today, while the sites are largely closed, Groupe PSA remains active and united and signs a social solidarity agreement in France with its social partners, which protects the health of employees and the company.

The Group acts without compromise and has implemented a protocol of reinforced sanitary measures in all its production, sales, after sales and in its tertiary sites. This protocol, validated by our health services, and with which the trade union organizations have been associated, is already largely deployed. The enhanced protocol measures are subject to regular internal audits and appraisal by the CSSCTs of each site.

In addition, this agreement includes the creation of a solidarity fund within the Group, ensuring the full compensation to all employees working in France during this period of partial activity. It will be made with the deduction of two days of 'holidays' from the managers account, one day from workers and by a contribution from the company.

Finally, the agreement sets the framework for an adaptation of the annual closings calendar, which will take into account the developments of the automotive market. The objective is, while preserving summer vacation time for everyone, to open the possibility for each site to adjust the annual closure period.

Media contacts :

Karine Douet : +33 6 61 64 03 83 - karine.douet@mpsa.com

Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@mpsa.com

Disclaimer

Peugeot SA published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:37:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
03:51aPEUGEOT : French carmaker PSA sets up fund for staff and new health check measur..
RE
03:44aGROUPE PSA : Signature of a Social Solidarity Agreement, Protecting the Health o..
BU
03:38aPEUGEOT : Signature of a social solidarity agreement, protecting the health of e..
PU
04/06Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger
RE
04/06PEUGEOT : Appoints Dongfeng's Zhang Zutong to Supervisory Board
DJ
04/06GROUPE PSA : Supervisory Board Press Release
BU
04/06Peugeot parent secures further 3 billion euros of loans
RE
04/06Peugeot parent secures further 3 billion euros of loans
RE
04/06PEUGEOT : Supervisory Board Press Release - Cooptation
PU
04/06GROUPE PSA : Signs an Additional 3 Billion Syndicated Loan
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 66 998 M
EBIT 2020 4 711 M
Net income 2020 2 218 M
Finance 2020 6 435 M
Yield 2020 5,96%
P/E ratio 2020 5,14x
P/E ratio 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,04x
Capitalization 12 206 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,35  €
Last Close Price 13,64  €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-35.96%13 294
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.88%168 884
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.97%67 401
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.78%37 347
BMW AG-32.03%35 118
DAIMLER AG-43.00%32 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group