Peugeot : The PSA Foundation awards its 2019 Mobility & Inclusion Grand Prix to the “Fondation des Amis de l'Atelier”

04/18/2019 | 08:18am EDT
  • The 'Fondation des Amis de l'Atelier' won the PSA Foundation's annual Mobility & Inclusion call for projects amongst more than 200 projects
  • The creativity and environmental commitment of these ESAT (adapted and sheltered sector ) workers, who are disabled, have elicited the respect and admiration of the Foundation's Selection Committee
  • The PSA Foundation's support will be dedicated to the driving license, the key to their autonomy

Karine Hillaireau - General Delegate of PSA Foundation- declares: 'The partnership between the PSA Foundation and the 'Fondation des Amis de l'Atelier ' will enable these workers to develop the ESAT activities after obtaining their driving license. A driving license can provide them social empowerment and help them develop new skills. Our experience has taught us that the ability to drive comforts social and professional inclusion. '

The PSA Foundation's selection committee, half of which is composed of external persons, has selected 22 winning associations on April 10 and elected the 'Fondation des Amis de l'Atelier' project, as the 2019 Mobility & Inclusion Grand Prix of the PSA Foundation . The 'Fondation des Amis de l'Atelier' welcomes and supports more than 2,800 people with mental or psychological disabilities in France, within its 76 operational facilities and services. They have notably developed, through their ESATs, an aromatic and medicinal plant production activity (organic farming) and an upcycling activity that consists in recycling outdoor advertising banners to create and manufacture bags, kits and other leather goods.

Since 2011, the PSA Foundation has been supporting initiatives of general interest in favor of mobility along two axes: mobility as a means of social and professional inclusion and mobility as a means of access to education and culture.

Media contact: Laurence Bussac - +33 6 61 93 29 36-fondation@mpsa.com-psa-presse@mpsa.com

Disclaimer

Peugeot SA published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 12:17:09 UTC
