Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/10 06:45:56 am
15.065 EUR   +5.28%
06:22aPEUGEOT : Vauxhall UK car factory cut to four-day week
RE
03/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The B737 MAX about to fly again
03/05Former UAW President Gary Jones charged in U.S. corruption probe
RE
Peugeot : Vauxhall UK car factory cut to four-day week

03/10/2020 | 06:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Peugeot car is seen in the car park of the Vauxhall car plant in Ellesmere Port, Britain.

Peugeot's British car factory will go down to a four-day working week later this month as the firm finds efficiencies in the face of a weak European car market.

The northern English Ellesmere Port site built just under 62,000 Vauxhall/Opel Astra cars last year and workers are awaiting a decision on whether fresh investment will be made to keep the facility open, dependent on the outcome of Brexit.

"Our plant in Ellesmere Port will run over four days per week with extended hours each day," the carmaker said in a statement.

"This results in the same number of hours being worked over four days as was previously the case over five, therefore no impact on volume."

The decision is not linked to coronavirus, a spokesman said.

The boss of parent company PSA Carlos Tavares said earlier this month its European facilities have enough supplies to keep running for now during the outbreak.

No job cuts are being made but the automaker will "study the result of this decision and discuss with work force representatives and trade unions whether there are any impacts".

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 74 373 M
EBIT 2020 6 073 M
Net income 2020 3 718 M
Finance 2020 8 428 M
Yield 2020 7,90%
P/E ratio 2020 3,66x
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,03x
Capitalization 12 806 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,73  €
Last Close Price 14,31  €
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-32.82%14 639
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.54%175 306
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.26%76 452
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.02%42 299
BMW AG-30.24%37 752
DAIMLER AG-38.88%36 903
