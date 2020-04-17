Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/17 04:47:19 am
11.658 EUR   +3.21%
04:26aPEUGEOT : Vauxhall prepares safety steps for UK plant reopenings
RE
02:39aPSA : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:17aEuropean new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus - ACEA
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : Vauxhall prepares safety steps for UK plant reopenings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Parked cars are seen at the Vauxhall plant as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ellesmere Port

Peugeot British brand Vauxhall, which operates two factories, is planning several safety measures including temperature checks, face mask-wearing and shift rescheduling to allow it to reopen sites amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain on Thursday extended lockdown measures for at least three more weeks in a bid to contain the pandemic and all car factories remain closed.

But on the continent some automakers are planning to resume limited operations next week as businesses liaise with unions on how employees can safely begin returning to work.

Vauxhall's north west England Ellesmere Port factory, which made just over 60,000 Astra cars last year, and its Luton van site, which produces the Vivaro, alongside other Peugeot locations in Europe, have been closed since mid March.

No reopening dates have been set for the British plants but Peugeot is monitoring the situation on a week-by-week basis, a spokesman said.

The firm plans to ensure safety by rescheduling shifts, making compulsory temperature checks, enforcing face mask-wearing, replacing hand dryers with paper towels and controlling access to shared areas such as changing rooms.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
04:26aPEUGEOT : Vauxhall prepares safety steps for UK plant reopenings
RE
02:39aPSA : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:17aEuropean new car sales plunge by 51.8% in March due to coronavirus - ACEA
RE
04/16INDIVIDUAL ASHTRAYS, HOURLY DISINFEC : French carmakers eye production restart
RE
04/16PEUGEOT : quaterly sales release
04/16PSA : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
04/16PEUGEOT : Extension of Services Available on Groupe PSA Webstores
BU
04/15S&P GLOBAL : PSA Banque France Outlook Revised To Negative On Similar Action On ..
AQ
04/15Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work
RE
04/14Hyundai first to restart Czech production, others still shut
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 65 385 M
EBIT 2020 4 142 M
Net income 2020 1 334 M
Finance 2020 6 000 M
Yield 2020 6,38%
P/E ratio 2020 7,11x
P/E ratio 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,02x
Capitalization 10 108 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 17,92  €
Last Close Price 11,30  €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-46.97%10 947
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.87%170 384
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.53%68 221
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.02%36 559
BMW AG-32.55%34 790
DAIMLER AG-43.91%32 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group