Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : Xavier Peugeot appointed Senior Vice-President of the Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Xavier Peugeot has been appointed Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA's Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit from October 1, 2019. He will report to Yann Vincent, Executive Vice‑President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

Xavier Peugeot previously held the position of Senior Vice-President, Product & Strategy at Citroen under Linda Jackson, Citroën's Chief Executive Officer.

The Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit was created in 2015 in order to strengthen the Group's European leadership in light commercial vehicles and expand further internationally with the three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and Opel.

In his new position, Xavier Peugeot will be responsible for stepping up growth in Europe and the Group's international development, in particular through an extended and refreshed line‑up of vehicles.

A one‑ton pickup will expand the Group's offering by 2021 and an electrified offering will be added to all its vehicle ranges by 2025.

Xavier Peugeot replaces Philippe Narbeburu, who is taking over responsibility for commercial relationships with European importers.

Download photos

Media contact:

Karine Douet - +33 6 61 64 03 83- karine.douet@mpsa.com

Disclaimer

Peugeot SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
05:08aPEUGEOT : Xavier Peugeot appointed Senior Vice-President of the Light Commercial..
PU
09/25RENAULT READY TO BE PART OF A EUROPE : chairman
RE
09/22BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS : Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
RE
09/19PEUGEOT : CO2 goals to complicate PSA, Renault labor talks
RE
09/18France to host pilot plant for Franco-German battery consortium - source
RE
09/12Austrian investor Benko builds $1.1 billion acquisition fund
RE
09/11PEUGEOT : European automakers tell governments they must help sell electric cars
RE
09/11China out in force at Frankfurt car show, led by battery builders
RE
09/11China's auto sales face more bumps ahead, industry body warns, after latest s..
RE
09/10Ford makes big electric push in Europe with new launches
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 897 M
EBIT 2019 6 061 M
Net income 2019 3 332 M
Finance 2019 8 270 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
P/E ratio 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 20 475 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,13  €
Last Close Price 22,88  €
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT22.71%22 326
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION16.76%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.34%85 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.05%53 511
DAIMLER AG-0.63%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.05%45 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group