Peugeot : Xavier Peugeot appointed Senior Vice-President of the Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit

Xavier Peugeot has been appointed Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA's Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit from October 1, 2019. He will report to Yann Vincent, Executive Vice‑President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain.

Xavier Peugeot previously held the position of Senior Vice-President, Product & Strategy at Citroen under Linda Jackson, Citroën's Chief Executive Officer.

The Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit was created in 2015 in order to strengthen the Group's European leadership in light commercial vehicles and expand further internationally with the three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and Opel.

In his new position, Xavier Peugeot will be responsible for stepping up growth in Europe and the Group's international development, in particular through an extended and refreshed line‑up of vehicles.

A one‑ton pickup will expand the Group's offering by 2021 and an electrified offering will be added to all its vehicle ranges by 2025.

Xavier Peugeot replaces Philippe Narbeburu, who is taking over responsibility for commercial relationships with European importers.

Download photos

Media contact: