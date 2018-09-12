Log in
PEUGEOT
Peugeot : maker PSA targeting rise in second-hand car sales

09/12/2018
The PSA Group logo is pictured during a news conference to announce the company's 2017 annual results at their headquarter in Rueil-Malmaison

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group is targeting a rise in sales and profits in its second-hand cars division, as part of the company's broader "Push to Pass" strategic plan for up to 2021, said a leading PSA executive.

Marc Lechantre, who heads up PSA's second-hand cars unit, said the company was targeting 600,000 sales in 2018, with the group having set a broader target for sales of 800,000 by 2021.

Lechantre added PSA was on track to lift profits within the second-hand cars division by a multiple of four times.

In July, PSA reported it had turned its recently acquired Opel-Vauxhall business sharply back into the black while achieving record first-half profitability at its French car brands, sending its shares to 10-year highs at the time.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Matthieu Protard)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76 238 M
EBIT 2018 4 888 M
Net income 2018 2 944 M
Finance 2018 8 081 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 7,13
P/E ratio 2019 6,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 20 811 M
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT35.65%24 105
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.22%192 979
VOLKSWAGEN-17.46%79 217
DAIMLER-23.66%67 676
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.99%61 166
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.13%51 323
