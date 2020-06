Portugal's monthly unemployment rate rose to 6.3% in April from a revised 6.2% in March as a lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak wiped out jobs, official data showed on Tuesday.

In its flash estimate, the National Statistics Institute said the jobless rate among Portugal's young people increased by 1.9 percentage points to 20.2% in April.

(Reporting by André Vitor Tavares in Gdansk Newsroom; Editing by Catarina Demony and Alex Richardson)