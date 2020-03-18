Renault and PSA can benefit from French coronavirus measures: finance ministry

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire have together reviewed the prospects of the car industry and agreed to continue to work in close cooperation, a source close to Renault also told Reuters.

The French government on Tuesday said it would not hesitate to use all means at its disposal to help French companies affected by the market slump.

