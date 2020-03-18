Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault and PSA can benefit from French coronavirus measures: finance ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:12pm EDT
Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Orvault

French carmakers PSA and Renault are entitled to benefit from all measures put in place to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, France's Finance Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire have together reviewed the prospects of the car industry and agreed to continue to work in close cooperation, a source close to Renault also told Reuters.

The French government on Tuesday said it would not hesitate to use all means at its disposal to help French companies affected by the market slump.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEUGEOT -10.09% 9.924 Real-time Quote.-48.36%
RENAULT -7.23% 14.858 Real-time Quote.-62.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
12:12pRENAULT AND PSA CAN BENEFIT FROM FRE : finance ministry
RE
09:21aFiat again halts Atessa, its only functioning assembly site in Europe
RE
08:47aFiat again halts Atessa, its only functioning assembly site in Europe
RE
08:22aCarmakers suspend European production in face of coronavirus crisis
RE
06:51aFrench finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
RE
06:32aFrench finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
RE
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:03aEuropean new car sales down 7.2% in February
RE
03/17NISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
03/17NISSAN MOTOR : stops production at UK factory over coronavirus impact
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 73 861 M
EBIT 2020 6 069 M
Net income 2020 3 739 M
Finance 2020 8 389 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 2,83x
P/E ratio 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 -0,01x
Capitalization 9 844 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,37  €
Last Close Price 11,00  €
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-48.36%10 811
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.27%163 559
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.78%58 381
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.94%36 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-44.48%29 037
BMW AG-44.83%28 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group