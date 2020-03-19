Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Renault board to meet, discuss coronavirus crisis: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 07:54pm EDT
Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Nantes

The board of French carmaker Renault will meet on Friday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on operations, three sources close to the company said.

The health crisis has hit auto firms and their suppliers hard, and Renault has now suspended industrial activity in France and Spain and shut factories in Morocco and Romania too.

The French government, which has a 15% stake in Renault, has said it would stand behind its big companies by whatever means necessary and even evoked nationalisations, though it has yet to take any concrete steps and has not named any firms.

"It's a meeting to take stock of the situation, to discuss operations, the financial aspects of stoppages at plants," said one of the sources, adding that no firm decisions were expected to emerge from the exchange, which will take place by phone.

France has ordered schools, restaurants and many non-essential businesses including retailers to close to try and contain the outbreak, and is encouraging people to work from home when they can.

Renault will have to decide whether to press ahead with its annual general meeting scheduled for April 24, the same source said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Renault, which was trying to patch up its alliance with Japan's Nissan when the coronavirus outbreak hit, was also already struggling like some peers with falling demand, and it posted its first loss in a decade in 2019.

Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard held a call with France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire earlier this week, along with the boss of Peugeot maker PSA, to discuss the outlook for the sector.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.80% 385 End-of-day quote.2.72%
PEUGEOT 4.97% 10.035 Real-time Quote.-55.12%
RENAULT 2.15% 15.416 Real-time Quote.-64.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEUGEOT
07:54pRENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORON : sources
RE
06:18aCarmakers suspend European production over coronavirus
RE
05:48aLe Maire to present Macron with plans for top firms, nationalisations possibl..
RE
03/18Carmakers suspend European production in face of coronavirus crisis
RE
03/18France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
RE
03/18France vows to support PSA, Renault in coronavirus crisis
RE
03/18RENAULT AND PSA CAN BENEFIT FROM FRE : finance ministry
RE
03/18Fiat again halts Atessa, its only functioning assembly site in Europe
RE
03/18Fiat again halts Atessa, its only functioning assembly site in Europe
RE
03/18EU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 73 861 M
EBIT 2020 6 069 M
Net income 2020 3 739 M
Finance 2020 8 389 M
Yield 2020 11,3%
P/E ratio 2020 2,58x
P/E ratio 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
EV / Sales2021 -0,02x
Capitalization 8 980 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,37  €
Last Close Price 10,04  €
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-55.12%9 270
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.13%161 193
VOLKSWAGEN AG-50.52%51 937
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.79%36 458
BMW AG-46.49%27 504
DAIMLER AG-55.28%25 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group