Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spain's Acciona rolls out electric motorbike sharing in Rome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 06:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Entrecanales, chairman of Spanish energy, construction and services conglomerate Acciona, delivers a speech during company's annual shareholders meeting in Alcobendas

Spain's Acciona said on Friday it had launched its electric motorcycle-sharing service in Rome with an initial deployment of 500 battery-powered vehicles.

To minimize the coronavirus risk, Acciona said it would equip all motorbikes with hand gel, disinfectant wipes and helmet nets.

New Rome users must pay between 0.29 euros ($0.33) and 0.40 euros per minute to use the bikes, which are available to anyone with a car or motorcycle licence.

All the vehicles are charged with renewable energy, bringing down overall carbon-dioxide emissions, Acciona said.

Shared motorcycles, scooters and cars have become a fixture of European streets in recent years, as more cities restrict the circulation of conventional vehicles and seek to bring down emissions, a major urban public health issue.

Since launching the service in October 2018, Acciona has become the world's largest operator of shared motorcycles, with over 10,000 red-and-white scooters dotted across five Spanish cities, as well as Lisbon and Milan.

The company does not provide revenue details on the service, which was largely idled between March and May due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Auto makers like Volkswagen, Renault and PSA have launched their own car-share schemes in a bid to offset the rise of ride-hailing services and declining car ownership among young people.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCIONA S.A. 0.74% 88.55 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.74% 1.81 End-of-day quote.-12.98%
PEUGEOT 0.99% 14.35 Real-time Quote.-33.29%
RENAULT 0.58% 21.495 Real-time Quote.-49.29%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.01% 135.8 Delayed Quote.-24.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PEUGEOT
06:49aSpain's Acciona rolls out electric motorbike sharing in Rome
RE
06/25GROUPE PSA : Combined General Meeting of shareholders on June 25, 2020
BU
06/25Peugeot-Fiat Chrysler EUR3.7 Billion Synergies Is a 'Floor', Peugeot Chairman..
DJ
06/25Peugeot CEO confident Fiat Chrysler merger is on track
RE
06/25Peugeot CEO confident Fiat Chrysler merger is on track
RE
06/24Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler
RE
06/24Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler
RE
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60 577 M 67 985 M 67 985 M
Net income 2020 1 066 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net cash 2020 6 353 M 7 130 M 7 130 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 12 716 M 14 272 M 14 271 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 16,64 €
Last Close Price 14,21 €
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT-33.29%14 272
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.91%175 362
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.50%78 353
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.31%44 775
DAIMLER AG-27.42%43 028
BMW AG-21.96%41 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group