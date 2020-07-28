Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot SA    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT SA

(UG)
  Report
07/28 04:02:16 am
15.405 EUR   +3.35%
03:34aGROUPE PSA : Availability of the Half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2020
BU
02:08aGROUPE PSA : Remains Profitable in H1 2020 Despite Covid
BU
01:57aPeugeot maker PSA sticks to margin goal, eyes recovery
RE
Groupe PSA: Availability of the Half-year Financial Report as of 30 June 2020

07/28/2020 | 03:34am EDT

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) announced today that the 2020 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2020 financial results presentation are available on (www.groupe-psa.com), in the “Analysts and Investors” section.

Direction de la Communication - www.groupe-psa.com - +33 1 40 66 42 00 - @GroupePSA


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 59 694 M 70 027 M 70 027 M
Net income 2020 1 082 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
Net cash 2020 6 421 M 7 533 M 7 533 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 13 338 M 15 696 M 15 647 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,12 €
Last Close Price 14,91 €
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT SA-30.02%15 696
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.67%175 851
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.86%85 542
DAIMLER AG-18.84%49 709
BMW AG-18.31%45 257
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.00%45 234
