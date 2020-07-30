Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot SA    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT SA

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : VW cuts dividend as H1 profits plunge on pandemic sales drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 01:40am EDT

* VW H1 adjusted operating loss 800 million euros

* VW says expects to post 2020 operating profit

* Multi-brand carmaker says sales to remain below 2020 levels

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen unveiled a first-half operating loss on Thursday after suffering a 27% drop in vehicle deliveries due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the carmaker to slash its dividend.

Volkswagen predicted a significant decline in full-year sales from 2019 levels, even though it said global sales had staged a gradual recovery as lockdowns eased.

The multi-brand car and truck maker said it expects its 2020 operating result before and including special items to be severely lower than in 2019, albeit in positive territory.

The carmaker posted an adjusted operating loss of 800 million euros ($940 million) in the January to June period, down from a 10-billion euro adjusted operating profit in the year-earlier period, and said it will cut its dividend for 2019.

It proposed a dividend of 4.80 euros per ordinary share and 4.86 euros per preferred share, down from a previous proposal for 6.50 euros per ordinary share and 6.56 euros per preferred share.

By contrast, French rival PSA Group on Wednesday delivered a second-quarter profit and reiterated its goal of achieving margins of over 4.5% in its automotive unit this year, even though these were down to 3.7% in the first half.

($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal and Maria Sheahan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEUGEOT SA -3.05% 14.8 Real-time Quote.-30.52%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.93% 137.64 Delayed Quote.-21.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur PEUGEOT SA
01:40aPEUGEOT : VW cuts dividend as H1 profits plunge on pandemic sales drop
RE
07/29PEUGEOT : Volkswagen cuts dividend as first-half profits plunge on pandemic sale..
RE
07/29PEUGEOT : Volkswagen cuts dividend as first-half profits plunge on pandemic sale..
RE
07/29PSA : RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
07/29BAD TIMING : COVID compounds woes of Renault-Nissan alliance
RE
07/29PSA : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/29GROUPE PSA : Free2Move Becomes a Full-fledged Company With a New Offer of Mobili..
BU
07/29PSA : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
07/29GROUPE PSA : Strengthens Its Electric Offensive With a New eVMP Platform (Electr..
BU
07/29All eyes on pandemic, economy as Detroit automakers post results
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 571 M 70 145 M 70 145 M
Net income 2020 1 694 M 1 995 M 1 995 M
Net cash 2020 7 577 M 8 922 M 8 922 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,75x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 13 276 M 15 625 M 15 633 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart PEUGEOT SA
Duration : Period :
Peugeot SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,17 €
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT SA-30.52%15 625
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.61%174 684
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.90%85 794
DAIMLER AG-19.19%49 931
BMW AG-20.30%45 255
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.23%44 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group