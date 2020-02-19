Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.    PEY   CA7170461064

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(PEY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peyto Exploration & Development : Confirms Dividends for March 13, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:28am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FEBRUARY 18, 2020

TSX SYMBOL: PEY

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. CONFIRMS DIVIDENDS FOR

MARCH 13, 2020

CALGARY, ALBERTA- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto") confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to February 2020 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on March 13, 2020, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2019. The ex-dividend date is February 27, 2020.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the Peyto website at www.peyto.comto learn more about what makes Peyto one of North America's most exciting energy companies. The website also includes the President's monthly report, which discusses various topics chosen by the President and includes estimates of monthly capital expenditures and production. For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELO
03:28aPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for March 13, 2020
PU
02/18Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for March 13, 2020
GL
01/30PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/15PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for Q1 2020
PU
01/15Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends For First Quarter 20..
GL
2019PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2020 and Ap..
AQ
2019PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2020
PU
2019Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2020..
GL
2019PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 468 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 1 105 M
Yield 2019 9,28%
P/E ratio 2019 3,09x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 450 M
Chart PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,30  CAD
Last Close Price 2,73  CAD
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Gee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Gray Chairman
Jean-Paul H. Lachance COO & Executive Vice President-Engineering
Kathy Turgeon Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Michael MacBean Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.-28.95%339
CNOOC LIMITED-7.41%70 464
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.35%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-11.02%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%34 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group