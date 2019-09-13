Log in
Peyto Exploration & Development : Confirms Dividends for October 15, 2019

09/13/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE SEPTEMBER 13, 2019

TSX SYMBOL: PEY

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. CONFIRMS DIVIDENDS FOR

OCTOBER 15, 2019

CALGARY, ALBERTA- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto") confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to September 2019 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on October 15, 2019, for shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 27, 2019.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the Peyto website at www.peyto.comto learn more about what makes Peyto one of North America's most exciting energy companies. The website also includes the President's monthly report, which discusses various topics chosen by the President and includes estimates of monthly capital expenditures and production. For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 21:46:04 UTC
