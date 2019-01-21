Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Peyto Exploration & Development Corp    PEY   CA7170461064

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP (PEY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 04:00:00 pm
7.02 CAD   +0.29%
2017Weak Alberta gas prices to hurt producer, provincial revenues
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. ("Peyto") (TSX: PEY) declares the following dividends, payable to shareholders of its common shares at the close of business on the record dates indicated.   

Dividend Amount per
Common Share		  Record Date Ex-Dividend DatePayment Date
$0.02 January 31, 2019 January 30, 2019February 15, 2019
$0.02 February 28, 2019 February 27, 2019March 15, 2019 (*)
$0.02 March 31, 2019 March 28, 2019April 15, 2019 (*)
 (*) Dividends are at the discretion of the Board of Directors and subject to change.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the Peyto website at www.peyto.com to learn more about what makes Peyto one of North America’s most exciting energy companies.  The website also includes the President’s monthly report, which discusses various topics chosen by the President and includes estimates of monthly capital expenditures and production.  For further information please contact:

Darren Gee
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 261-6081
Fax:     (403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements.  By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.  Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom.  The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Peyto 3 logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELO
04:31pPeyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for First Quarter 20..
GL
01/17TSX rises 0.66 percent
RE
01/17PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Natural gas producer Peyto Exploration shares ..
AQ
01/16PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Strategic Three Year Plan
AQ
01/16Peyto Announces Strategic Three Year Plan
GL
01/11PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Closing of Private Placement of Seni..
AQ
01/03Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement ..
GL
2018PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2019
GL
2018PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 549 M
EBIT 2018 174 M
Net income 2018 97,8 M
Debt 2018 1 227 M
Yield 2018 10,4%
P/E ratio 2018 9,76
P/E ratio 2019 25,00
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 1 154 M
Chart PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,39  CAD
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Gee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Gray Chairman
Jean-Paul H. Lachance COO & Executive Vice President-Engineering
Kathy Turgeon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Stephen J. Chetner Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP-1.13%870
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.90%78 169
CNOOC LTD7.40%73 519
EOG RESOURCES15.87%57 439
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.21%50 609
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.84%33 202
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.