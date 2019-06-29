Log in
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen (CTO) leaves Pfeiffer Vacuum

0
06/29/2019 | 07:45am EDT

DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen (CTO) leaves Pfeiffer Vacuum

29.06.2019 / 13:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen (CTO) leaves Pfeiffer Vacuum


Asslar, Germany, June 29, 2019. Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen, Member of the Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, will terminate his assignment for the Company at his own request and in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board as of June 30, 2019.

The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. von Huelsen for his contribution to Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

Contact
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations
Dinah Reiss
T +49 6441 802 1346
F +49 6441 802 1365
Dinah.Reiss@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coatings and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide today. The Company employs approx. 3,200 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies and operates 8 manufacturing sites worldwide.


For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

 


29.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833343

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833343  29.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833343&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
