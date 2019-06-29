Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen (CTO) leaves Pfeiffer Vacuum

DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

29.06.2019 / 13:40

Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen (CTO) leaves Pfeiffer Vacuum



Asslar, Germany, June 29, 2019. Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen, Member of the Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, will terminate his assignment for the Company at his own request and in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board as of June 30, 2019.

The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. von Huelsen for his contribution to Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

